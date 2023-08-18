Exciting New Tamil OTT Releases This Week (August 2023 3rd week)

Exciting New Tamil OTT Releases This Week: As August unfolds, Tamil language content enthusiasts are in for a treat with two highly anticipated releases that have been generating buzz ever since their announcements. This week, viewers can indulge in a double dose of entertainment with the digital premieres of "Kolai" on Amazon Prime Video and "Mathagam" on Disney+ Hotstar. These releases promise intriguing plots and captivating narratives, making them the most anticipated Tamil OTT releases of the week.
"Kolai," known as "Hatya" in its Telugu version, takes audiences on a suspense-filled journey into the enigmatic world of crime and investigation. The heart of the story revolves around the mysterious murder of Laila, a renowned model whose death raises more questions than answers. Adding to the intrigue, her apartment is discovered sealed from within at the time of the incident, deepening the enigma surrounding her demise.
At the center of the investigation is IPS officer Sandhya Mohan Raj, portrayed with depth by Vijay Antony. To navigate the labyrinthine paths of this case, Sandhya enlists the help of a private detective named Vinayak. Together, they embark on a quest to unravel the hidden truths beneath the surface of the crime, peeling away layers of deception, retribution, and concealed realities that lurk beneath the façade of everyday life.
"Kolai" has garnered acclaim for its enthralling narrative, masterful storytelling, and captivating visuals that draw viewers into its world of intrigue and suspense. This bilingual cinematic endeavor offers a gripping blend of drama and thriller, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Drama, Thriller
IMDb Rating: 5.4/10
Cast: Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, and others
"Mathagam" emerges as a compelling crime thriller web series that ventures into the life of an unyielding IPS officer tasked with dismantling a notorious criminal syndicate wreaking havoc in Chennai. The series follows Atharvaa as the determined officer who uses his skills and resources to combat the syndicate and restore order to the urban landscape. With its suspenseful plot and high-stakes action, "Mathagam" promises to be a roller-coaster ride of drama and thrills.
Under the guidance of director S.R. Prabhu and brought to life by the esteemed V Creations, "Mathagam" boasts a gripping storyline that guarantees to captivate audiences, keeping them glued to their screens with its heart-pounding suspense. The series delves into the challenges faced by law enforcement officers and the intricate web of crime and corruption they must navigate to protect the city.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Genre: Drama, Thriller
IMDb Rating: To be announced
Cast: Manikandan, Atharvaa, and others