Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, The Nightingale of India

Indian singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, last year and today marks her first death anniversary. On the occasion, the legendary singer was remembered all over the nation with tributes flowing in from all corners.

February 6, 2022 was the day when at the age of 92 the legend of Indian Cinema Lata Mangeshkar departed her life leaving the nation with grief and bereavement.

Popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to the evergreen musical empress of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary through his art.

Sand artist Pattnaik created a 6ft high sand sculpture with the message 'Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai', at Puri beach in Odisha.

On the first death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, Politicians like Hardep Singh Puri, Ashok Gehlot and the Congress Party too have poured their tributes to the legendary singer.

Ashok Gehlot wrote, “Remembering and paying tributes to legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji on her death Anniversary. She represented the musical tradition of India with her melodious voice. Her music Shall always live on..”

Mangeshkar was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film Industry. She received several awards and accolades during her eight-decade long career.In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

She is the legatee of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more. She was presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

Lata Mangeshkar was the singing voice for hundreds of leading film actresses in Bollywood. She bestowed her voice to over 5,000 songs in over a thousand Hindi and 36 regional films. She had an unprecedented impact on Indian film music. Since 1942, she set a standard of music with her prolific voice.

Her contribution to the Indian music Industry earned her honorific titles such as “Queen of Melody”, “Nightingale of India” and "Voice of the Millennium”.

Her unprecedented impact on Indian music will be remembered and cherished till the end of time.

Mangeshkar passed away after suffering from multiple organ dysfunction. The government of India announced two days of mourning following the demise of the legend. Besides, the national flag was flying at half-mast on February 6 and 7 throughout the nation.

Notable personalities like President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, many members of the Indian Music Industry, Indian film industry, celebrities, fans, and netizens expressed their condolences. Indian Cricket Team players wore black arm band to mourn the loss of Mangeshkar in the first ODI against West Indies.

On January 8 2022, Mangeshkar was tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, she was diagnosed with mild symptoms after which she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit in Mumbai. Over the days her condition deteriorated and she had to be put on ventilator support. She was kept under medical observation for days. She was treated for pneumonia and COVID-19 at the same time. According to her family, Mangeshkar’s symptoms were mild but had to be put in ICU because of her age.