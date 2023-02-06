Assam: 14 Persons Arrested in Connection to Nazira Moral Policing Case

As many as 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the moral policing case that took place in Assam’s Nazira on Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dipak Kurmi, Munnna Kawar, Shivshankar Kawar, Nitesh Bauri, Jiten Rabi Das, Puneshwar Karmi, Shankar Kawar, Ramesh Tati, Mani Rabi Das, Ajay Singh Rajput, Uma Chaura, Basanti Kurmi, Asha Garh and Dipali Munda.

All the arrestees will be sent to jail on Monday.

One person named Nazu Ali lost his life in Nazira after a group of people allegedly physically assaulted him in suspicion of being a cow thief.

The incident was reported from Bamun Pukhuri tea estate in Nazira on Sunday.

After his family members were informed about the incident, he was admitted in a critical condition at a civil hospital in Sivasagar. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

11 persons were detained regarding the case yesterday.