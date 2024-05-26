Assam Designer Sanjukta Dutta Makes Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival

She added, “When you have the opportunity to present your work on such a prestigious and globally recognized platform, there's an inherent pressure to exceed the high standards set by both the fashion industry and the audience. This responsibility drives me to push my creative boundaries and ensure that every design is not only visually stunning but also carries a deeper significance. I feel a profound duty to represent Indian craftsmanship and culture authentically and innovatively. Each piece must embody the intricate beauty of traditional techniques while appealing to a diverse, international audience. Moreover, dressing international models for the red carpet amplifies these expectations. Their presence in my designs is not just about fashion; it's about making a statement and creating a memorable impact. Every detail, from the choice of fabric to the final embellishments, is meticulously crafted to ensure it meets the grandeur and elegance that Cannes demands.”