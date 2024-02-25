Sanjukta Dutta Stuns at Milan Fashion Week 2024 with 'KOHUA - KOMAL' Collection

About the "KOHUA - KOMAL" Collection

"KOHUA - KOMAL," translating to the tenderness and softness of handcrafted silk, captures the essence of Assam's silk weaving tradition. The collection is a celebration of color, craftsmanship, and sustainability, showcasing the natural beauty and cultural richness of Assam. Every piece is a narrative woven from the dreams and aspirations of generations of artisans, promising not just a garment but a piece of Assam's legacy. In Milan, the collection presented a stunning finale, emphasizing purity, elegance, and grace with its ethereal white ensembles.

As Dutta’s "KOHUA - KOMAL" takes the world stage, it not only showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of Assam but also sets a precedent for the future of sustainable and ethical fashion.