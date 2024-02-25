Sanjukta Dutta Stuns at Milan Fashion Week 2024 with 'KOHUA - KOMAL' Collection

In a remarkable showcase at Milan Fashion Week 2024, renowned designer Sanjukta Dutta has once again positioned herself at the forefront of fashion innovation with her latest collection, "KOHUA - KOMAL." Drawing inspiration from the rich silk weaving heritage of Assam, the collection has been hailed for its embodiment of timeless elegance and empowering charisma.
The fashion week, a confluence of global talents and traditions, was illuminated by Dutta’s designs, which are deeply rooted in the artisanal traditions of her homeland. The event witnessed an esteemed audience, including Mrs. T Ajungla Jamir, Consul General of India in Milan, Mr. Luciano Pettoello Mantovani, Secretary General of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Italy, Ms. Divya Singh of the TOD's Group, and other prominent expatriates and fashion enthusiasts.
Dutta's collection stands as a testament to her dedication to merging classical Indian aesthetics with contemporary fashion narratives. Each piece, a labor of love and dedication, represents a journey through India’s rich textile legacy, taking no less than twenty-five days to craft. The range includes the iconic Mekhela Chador, structured sarees, elegant gowns, drape-skirts, and Indo-Western lehengas, all designed to celebrate the spirit of womanhood.
Mrs. T Ajungla Jamir, expressing her admiration for Dutta's work, highlighted the pride and joy of witnessing Assam's representation on such a prestigious platform. "The success of this show and the elegance showcased is truly heartening. It’s a proud moment for all of us from the North East," she remarked.
Sanjukta Dutta, in response to the accolades, shared her gratitude and vision. "Seeing Assam Handloom on the Milan Fashion Week stage is a dream come true. It’s an honor to share our heritage with the world, aiming to inspire self-discovery and pride in Indian craftsmanship," she said.
About the "KOHUA - KOMAL" Collection
"KOHUA - KOMAL," translating to the tenderness and softness of handcrafted silk, captures the essence of Assam's silk weaving tradition. The collection is a celebration of color, craftsmanship, and sustainability, showcasing the natural beauty and cultural richness of Assam. Every piece is a narrative woven from the dreams and aspirations of generations of artisans, promising not just a garment but a piece of Assam's legacy. In Milan, the collection presented a stunning finale, emphasizing purity, elegance, and grace with its ethereal white ensembles.
As Dutta’s "KOHUA - KOMAL" takes the world stage, it not only showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of Assam but also sets a precedent for the future of sustainable and ethical fashion.