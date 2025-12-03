Reply 1988 10th Anniversary Special: Cast Reunites for Nostalgic Three-Episode Trip

A decade after its historic run, Reply 1988 continues to remain one of the most beloved K-dramas worldwide. Now, fans finally have the reunion they have been waiting for. tvN and Channel Fullmoon have officially announced a special three-episode anniversary series, bringing the cast back together to celebrate the drama’s tenth anniversary and revisit the warmth of Ssangmundong.

The special, which was filmed during a one-day, two-night trip, will air on December 19 on tvN at 8:40 pm, with additional streaming on TVING in select regions.

Cast Reunites for 10th Anniversary Celebration

On December 1, the network unveiled a teaser confirming a heartwarming reunion of the drama’s ensemble cast. The lineup includes:

Hyeri

Park Bo Gum

Go Kyung Pyo

Lee Dong Hwi

Ahn Jae Hong

Ryu Hye Young

Kim Sun Young

Sung Dong Il

Lee Il Hwa

Ra Mi Ran

Kim Sung Kyun

Choi Moo Sung

Yoo Jae Myung

Choi Sung Won

Lee Min Ji

This extensive list brings together both the iconic Ssangmundong parents and the five childhood friends who defined the heart of the series.

However, Ryu Jun Yeol, one of the show’s main leads, did not attend the poster recreation photoshoot. Reports suggest he skipped the event due to a scheduling conflict, though his absence aligns with earlier updates that he and Hyeri—who dated post-series and later split—would avoid overlapping appearances.

Teaser Poster Captures the Essence of Ssangmundong

The newly released anniversary poster instantly transports fans back to 2015. At its center is Hyeri, embodying Deok Seon’s bright and cheerful spirit, surrounded by her on-screen family and friends. Park Bo Gum appears as Taek, radiating the gentle warmth that made the character unforgettable, while Sung Dong Il stands proudly beside them as the lovable yet stern father figure.

The banner displayed in the background reads, “We hear. We reply. Longing replies.” This phrase reflects the core emotional message of Reply 1988—connection, community, and nostalgia.

Teaser Video: A Heartfelt Reunion That Feels Unchanged After 10 Years

In the video teaser, the cast gathers for a long-awaited group photo. Their interactions perfectly echo the chemistry that defined the original drama.

Ra Mi Ran jokingly remarks, “It is so hard to get everyone together,” sparking laughter across the set. Despite the ten-year gap, their camaraderie remains untouched—warm, effortless, and reminiscent of the alleyway families fans fell in love with.

The special promises emotional reflections, behind-the-scenes memories, fun games, and recreations of iconic moments from the original series.

Why Reply 1988 Still Endures a Decade Later

First aired in November 2015 and directed by Shin Won Ho with writer Lee Woo Jeong, Reply 1988 portrayed the simple joys and struggles of five families living in Seoul’s Ssangmundong during 1988. Its storytelling, grounded in everyday life, strong friendships, parent-child bonds, and slice-of-life nostalgia, created a global cultural phenomenon.

Its final episode achieved an impressive 18.8 percent nationwide rating, cementing its place among tvN’s highest-rated dramas of all time.

Even today, the series continues to trend among new viewers, proving its timeless appeal.

Broadcast Details for Reply 1988 10th Anniversary Special

Premiere Date: December 19

Episodes: 3

Platform: tvN (8:40 pm KST), additional availability on TVING

Content: Reunion trip, poster recreation, reflections, cast interviews, nostalgia segments

Global fans can expect official international streaming updates in the coming weeks.

With its three-episode reunion project, Reply 1988 celebrates not just a decade of success but also the enduring relationships formed within and beyond the series. As the beloved cast travels back to the memories of Ssangmundong, fans across the world will once again revisit the emotions that made Reply 1988 a cultural treasure.

Also Read:

Kim Yoo-Jung Net Worth, Family, Relationships, Lifestyle, Career Highlights and More About the ‘Dear X’ Actor

Dear X Becomes a Global Sensation: Kim Yoo Jung’s New Drama Tops OTT Rankings in 108 Countries

‘Spy x Family’ Season 3: Anya’s Biggest Mission Begins and New Threats Shake Eden Academy