‘Spy x Family’ Season 3: Anya’s Biggest Mission Begins and New Threats Shake Eden Academy

The highly anticipated Spy x Family Season 3 continues the adventures of the Forger family with fresh challenges, deeper emotional arcs, and a new danger lurking at Eden Academy. As the season kicks off, Anya Forger steps into the spotlight with a renewed determination to help her father, Loid, succeed in Operation Strix. But with new characters, shifting dynamics, and unexpected obstacles, the mission has never been more complicated.





Anya Forger Leads Season 3 With a New Mission

The official trailer confirms that Season 3 picks up immediately with Anya’s growing resolve to excel at Eden Academy. Her goal is clearer than ever: earn more Stella Stars, get closer to Damian Desmond, and move Operation Strix forward.

The story adapts two major manga arcs—the WISE Arc and the Friendship Schemes Arc—bringing a blend of tense covert operations and light-hearted school drama. While Anya continues her heartfelt (and chaotic) attempts to impress Damian, her actions unknowingly shape the future of a world hanging on a fragile political balance.

A New Threat Emerges at Eden Academy

Season 3 doesn’t just raise the emotional stakes—it also raises the disciplinary ones. Eden Academy introduces a strict and feared character: Old Lady Tonitrus Bolt, infamous for issuing severe demerits that can expel students instantly.

Her arrival threatens Anya’s stability at school and jeopardises Loid’s entire mission. With one mistake potentially ending Operation Strix, the pressure on the Forger family intensifies. This twist adds tension and unpredictability to the season, making it one of the most engaging arcs yet.

Where to Watch ‘Spy x Family’ Season 3

Anime fans in India can stream Spy x Family Season 3 on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The season premiered on October 4, 2025, with new episodes releasing every Saturday at 8:30 PM IST.

Both platforms offer high-quality HD streaming with subtitles, ensuring fans can enjoy the perfect mix of action, comedy, and wholesome family moments every week.

The Manga Continues to Expand the Universe

While the anime explores Season 3’s school and spy missions, the Spy x Family manga on Shonen Jump+ continues to push the narrative far beyond the animated storyline. New characters and expanded subplots further enrich the world of WISE, the Forgers, and the political tensions surrounding them.

Between 2024 and 2025, the manga and anime earned several nominations at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards—including Best Comedy, Best Character Design, and Best Main Character for Anya—highlighting its ongoing popularity and cultural impact.

What Makes Season 3 Stand Out

This season stays true to the humour, warmth, and emotional complexity that fans love. Anya’s clever antics, Loid’s perfectionism, and Yor’s hidden strength form the foundation of a story that balances espionage with the messy beauty of family life.

As Anya’s mission grows more complicated and the stakes become higher, Spy x Family Season 3 promises a compelling blend of fun, suspense, and heartfelt storytelling, reaffirming why the series remains a global favourite.

