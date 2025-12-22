Revolver Rita OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Keerthy Suresh’s Crime Comedy Online

Keerthy Suresh’s crime comedy Revolver Rita is gearing up for its digital premiere after a brief and underwhelming theatrical run. Despite releasing in Tamil and Telugu with decent pre-release buzz, the film failed to cross the ₹5 crore mark at the domestic box office. Now, the makers are hoping the OTT release will help the film reach a wider audience across multiple languages.
Revolver Rita OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform
Revolver Rita is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2025. The film will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. As of now, the Hindi-dubbed version has not been announced, and there is no confirmation on whether it will be released on the platform at a later date.
The OTT announcement was officially shared by Netflix through its social media handles, confirming the multi-language release just ahead of the Christmas weekend.
About Revolver Rita: Plot Overview
Set in Pondicherry, Revolver Rita follows the story of Rita, played by Keerthy Suresh, a strong-willed woman who lives with her mother and sisters after losing her father at a young age. Rita becomes the family’s primary provider, balancing responsibility with resilience.
The narrative takes a sharp turn when a drunken gangster accidentally enters their home during a family celebration. A confrontation escalates, leading to the gangster’s death. What follows is a chaotic chain of events as Rita and her family attempt to cover up the crime. Matters worsen with the involvement of another gang, police suspicion, and rising confusion, turning the film into a blend of crime, dark comedy and suspense.
Cast And Crew Of Revolver Rita
Revolver Rita stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay and Kalyan Master, among others.
The film is written and directed by JK Chandru and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios and The Route. The music and background score are composed by Sean Roldan, with cinematography by Dinesh B. Krishnan and editing by Praveen KL.
Theatrical Performance And Reception
Despite initial interest, Revolver Rita struggled at the box office due to mixed-to-negative reviews. Critics pointed out inconsistencies in tone and execution, which affected word-of-mouth. The film’s OTT release is expected to give it a second chance, especially among viewers who enjoy offbeat crime comedies.
What’s Next For Keerthy Suresh
Following Revolver Rita, Keerthy Suresh is expected to appear in upcoming projects like Kannivedi and Thottam, where she will share screen space with Antony Varghese Pepe.
With its Netflix release scheduled for December 26, Revolver Rita aims to find a fresh audience beyond theatres. The film’s mix of crime, comedy and chaos, led by Keerthy Suresh, could resonate better with OTT viewers looking for a light yet suspense-driven watch.
