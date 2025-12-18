Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Time in India: When and Where to Watch Lily Collins’ Netflix Series

Netflix’s popular romantic comedy-drama Emily In Paris is back with its fifth season, and fans in India are eagerly counting down the hours. Starring Lily Collins in the lead role, Emily In Paris Season 5 promises new cities, fresh romances, and higher professional stakes as Emily Cooper’s journey takes an exciting turn.

Here’s everything you need to know about the India release time, episode count, cast, and storyline.

Emily In Paris Season 5 India Release Date and Time on Netflix

Release Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Release Time in India: Around 1:30 PM IST

Netflix follows a global release schedule, dropping the season at midnight Pacific Time. As a result, Indian viewers can expect all episodes to become available by early afternoon on December 18.

How Many Episodes Are There in Emily In Paris Season 5?

Season 5 consists of 10 episodes, and Netflix is sticking to its binge-release format. All episodes will be released simultaneously, allowing fans to watch the entire season without waiting for weekly drops.

What Is Emily In Paris Season 5 About?

In the new season, Emily Cooper temporarily steps away from Paris and finds herself in Rome, seeking clarity in both her professional and personal life. Her career ambitions continue to grow as she navigates new opportunities, cultural differences, and workplace challenges in a different city.

Alongside career hurdles, Emily’s love life takes centre stage once again. Her evolving relationship with Marcello adds emotional depth to the season, raising questions about whether this new romance will bring stability or further complications.

Series creator Darren Star has described the season as a journey across two iconic cities, blending romance, ambition, and self-discovery.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Cast: Full List

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Paul Forman as Nico

Arnaud Binard as Laurent G

New Cast Members in Season 5

Bryan Greenberg as Jake

Michèle Laroque as Yvette

Minnie Driver as Princess Jane

Why Season 5 Is One of the Most Anticipated Yet

With Emily balancing career risks, cultural shifts, and romantic uncertainty in a brand-new city, Season 5 is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic chapters of the series. The shift between Paris and Rome adds a fresh visual and narrative layer, while Emily’s personal growth remains at the heart of the story.

Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to premiere in India on Netflix at around 1:30 PM IST on December 18, 2025, with all ten episodes releasing at once. Packed with romance, fashion, ambition, and emotional twists, the new season is ready to deliver another binge-worthy experience for fans across the globe.

