Richest BLACKPINK Members and Their Net Worths in 2025: Expensive Possessions, Ventures & More

BLACKPINK, the trailblazing K-pop girl group formed by YG Entertainment, has become a global phenomenon since their debut. Consisting of Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie, BLACKPINK is not just known for its chart-topping hits but also for the staggering wealth each member has accumulated. Their success spans music, acting, fashion, and entrepreneurship. Let’s explore the latest 2025 breakdown of each BLACKPINK member's net worth, including their luxurious possessions and other ventures.

Total Combined Net Worth

As of 2025, the estimated combined net worth of BLACKPINK is between $62 million to $85 million (approx. ₹722 crore). This wealth stems from their musical success, solo projects, endorsement deals, and business investments.

Richest BLACKPINK Members 2025

1. Lisa: The Wealthiest BLACKPINK Member

Net Worth: $25 million (approx. ₹212 crore)

Origin: Thailand

Lisa, the only non-Korean member, is the richest among the group. Her solo hits like "MONEY" and "Rockstar" have significantly contributed to her financial success. In 2024, she launched her own management company, LLOUD, marking a major business milestone.

Lisa has collaborated with high-end brands such as CELINE, Prada, Samsung, Chivas, and more. Her luxury possessions include a Hermès Kelly bag worth around ₹16 lakh and an Audemars Piguet watch priced at approximately ₹30 lakh.

In 2025, she made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3, expanding her profile beyond music.

2. Rosé: The Soulful Vocalist

Net Worth: $20 million (approx. ₹170 crore)

Origin: New Zealand/Australia

Rosé gained global recognition with her solo debut album R, which broke YouTube records and earned her a Guinness World Record. She is a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

In 2024, she collaborated with Bruno Mars on the international hit "Apt." Her designer collection includes a Saint Laurent Lou Lou Puffer bag worth around ₹2-2.5 lakh and a Tiffany & Co necklace set valued at ₹21 lakh.

3. Jisoo Kim: The Actress and Entrepreneur

Net Worth: $20 million (approx. ₹170 crore)

Jisoo is not only the eldest member but also one of the most versatile. She made her acting debut with the K-drama Snowdrop, and in 2024, she launched her label BLISSOO, expanding her presence in the business world.

She endorses luxury brands like Cartier and CELEBe, bringing in considerable income. Jisoo’s high-end fashion items include a Chanel cream coat (₹4.5 lakh) and a Cartier Love bracelet (₹5 lakh).

In 2025, she starred in the Prime Video thriller "Newtopia" and the film "The Prophet: Omniscient Reader", further boosting her influence and earnings.

4. Jennie: The Fashion Icon

Net Worth: $10–20 million (approx. ₹170 crore)

Jennie is famously known as the "Human Chanel" due to her long-term collaboration with the fashion house since 2017. Her 2018 solo track "SOLO" topped international charts.

She made headlines at the 2024 Met Gala with her stunning appearance. Her extravagant collection includes a Chanel Pharrell XXL Flap Bag (₹6.70 lakh) and a Chanel Tweed jumpsuit worth up to ₹9.4 lakh.

Each BLACKPINK member has carved her path to success, blending music, fashion, business, and acting. While Lisa leads in terms of wealth, the other members are not far behind, each creating a unique legacy. BLACKPINK continues to redefine global stardom and set new benchmarks in the world of entertainment.

