Rima Das & Bollywood Giants’ 'My Melbourne' Hits Indian Theatres

Assam’s acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das has added another feather to her cap with the release of My Melbourne, a collaborative project with renowned Bollywood directors Kabir Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger), Imtiaz Ali (Rockstar, Jab We Met), and Onir.

The anthology film, inspired by true stories, was first released on March 6 in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. Following its successful international premiere, the much-anticipated film is now captivating audiences in Indian theatres.

My Melbourne is a compelling Indo-Australian anthology that delves into themes of identity and relationships. It presents four unique stories—Emma, Nandini, Jules, and Setara—which reflect the rich diversity of Melbourne while exploring themes of race, disability, gender, and sexuality. Rooted in real-life experiences, the film offers an intimate journey of self-discovery, resilience, and human connection.

Official Poster

Conceptualized and produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange, My Melbourne was developed with the support of VicScreen and Screen Australia. Entirely shot in Melbourne, the film brings together Australian actors and crew members, making it the first English-language feature helmed by Rima Das.

Speaking about the project, Rima Das stated, “My Melbourne beautifully captures the essence of the city through these deeply moving stories. Every frame reflects Melbourne’s cultural vibrancy and serves as a heartfelt exploration of human relationships.”

The film showcases its multicultural essence by featuring dialogues in English, Bengali, Hindi, Dari, and Australian Sign Language (Auslan), further emphasizing the inclusivity that defines Melbourne’s identity.

After earning widespread acclaim in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, My Melbourne has now reached Indian audiences, promising an emotionally enriching cinematic experience.