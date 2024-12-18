No Oscars for 'Laapataa Ladies': India’s Hopes Dashed

Kiran Rao's directorial venture 'Laapataa Ladies', which was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, has failed to make it to the Oscars shortlist.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories on Tuesday (local time), and unfortunately, Laapataa Ladies did not feature among the selected films. The news has left Indian audiences disheartened, as hopes were high for the movie to gain international recognition.

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies hit theatres on March 1, 2024. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

Set in rural India, the story follows two young brides who are accidentally exchanged on a train, leading to a series of dramatic and comedic events.

Despite the setback, the team behind the film, including director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan, had already launched a campaign for Oscars 2025. The movie was recently screened in London, and on November 12, a new poster for the film was released with the English title Lost Ladies to appeal to international audiences.

Notably, only three Indian films have ever been nominated in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars: Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Aamir Khan’s Lagaan (2001), which was the last Indian film to make it to the final five.

While Laapataa Ladies has fallen short of this milestone, it continues to receive acclaim for its unique storytelling and powerful performances.

