Rima Das’s Film ‘Tora’s Husband’ Among 10 World Premieres at TIFF

Assamese director and producer Rima Das’s film ‘Tora’s Husband’ has been selected for World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

‘Tora’s Husband’ is one among the ten films chosen for the World Premiere.

The lead roles in the film are played by Abhijit Das and Torali Klaita.

Notably, TIFF announced the ten World premieres in its Platform program, a section comprised of first-time feature filmmakers whose voices are emerging in the cinematic landscape.

The other films selected for the World Premiere are Charcoal (Carvão) by Carolina Markowicz (Argentina), Emily Frances by O’Connor (UK), The Gravity (La Gravité) by Cédric Ido (France), Hawa Maïmouna by Doucouré (France), How to Blow Up a Pipeline by Daniel Goldhaber (USA), Riceboy Sleeps by Anthony Shim (Canada), Subtraction (Tafrigh) by Mani Haghighi (Iran, France), Thunder (Foudre) by Carmen Jaquier (Switzerland) and Viking by Stéphane Lafleur (Canada).