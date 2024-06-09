Robert Downey Jr., Buddy Valastro, and Dwyane Wade Score First Daytime Emmys

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards continued to celebrate excellence in television programming, revealing a diverse array of winners and notable category changes on its second night.
The star-studded event honored outstanding achievements in daytime television, with industry icons and new talents taking center stage, as reported by Variety. One of the evening's highlights was Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr.'s first-ever Emmy win for his captivating series 'Downey's Dream Cars' in the Lifestyle Program category.
In the culinary realm, Buddy Valastro, known as the Cake Boss, secured his inaugural Emmy as a culinary host for his delightful series 'Legends of the Fork,' adding another accolade to his storied career.
Basketball legend Dwyane Wade also made his mark in television production, earning his first Daytime Emmy as an executive producer of the short-form program 'Dads.'
This year's Daytime Emmys introduced significant changes, notably removing the dedicated category for younger performers in daytime dramas. Young talents will now compete in lead, supporting, or guest categories, reflecting a shift towards more inclusive and competitive programming, according to Variety.
The eligibility period for this year's awards spanned from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The winners showcased the diversity and depth of daytime television across various genres and themes. Notable winners included 'Judy Justice' for Legal/Courtroom Program and 'Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory' for Travel, Adventure, and Nature Program.
In the Instructional/How-To category, 'Hack My Home' emerged victorious, while 'Downey's Dream Cars' took home the award for Lifestyle Program. The Arts and Popular Culture Program award went to 'Oprah and 'The Color Purple' Journey,' highlighting the enduring influence of cultural icons.
The Daytime Emmys also honored outstanding talents behind the scenes, with awards for writing teams, directing teams, and technical crews. Notable winners included 'Reconnecting Roots' for Outstanding Writing in a Daytime Non-Fiction Program and 'The View' for Outstanding Directing in a Multiple-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.
Here is the full list of winners announced on Saturday night in the Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards categories, according to Variety:
Legal/Courtroom Program
Winner: 'Judy Justice' (Amazon Freevee)
'Hot Bench' (Syndicated)
'Justice For The People with Judge Milian' (Syndicated)
'The People's Court' (Syndicated)
'We The People with Judge Lauren Lake' (Syndicated)
Travel, Adventure, and Nature Program
Winner: 'Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory' (National Geographic)
'Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper' (National Geographic)
'Guy's All-American Road Trip' (Food Network)
'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild' (NBC)
'Street Somm' (Tastemade)
Instructional/How-To Program
Winner: 'Hack My Home' (Netflix)
'Fixer to Fabulous' (HGTV)
'Fixer Upper: The Hotel' (Magnolia Network)
'Martha Gardens' (Roku)
'Windy City Rehab' (HGTV)
Lifestyle Program
Winner: 'Downey's Dream Cars' (Max)
'George to the Rescue' (NBC)
'Growing Floret' (Magnolia Network)
'Homegrown' (Magnolia Network)
'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' (Netflix)
Arts and Popular Culture Program
Winner: 'Oprah and 'The Color Purple' Journey' (Max)
'Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids' (Vimeo)
'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch' (Netflix)
'Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter' (SundanceTV)
'Variety Studio: Actors on Actors' (PBS)
'Working in the Theatre' (AmericanTheatreWing.org)
Educational and Informational Program
Winner: 'Leveling Lincoln' (PBS)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward' (NBC)
'Ireland Made with Love' (PBS)
'What Really Happened: America's Wild' (National Geographic)
Daytime Special
Winner: 'Culture Quest: Ukraine' (PBS)
'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' (ABC)
'97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' (NBC)
'Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men' (SpringHill)
'Unexpected' (Hulu)
Short Form Program
Winner: 'The Dads' (Netflix)
'Catalyst' (LinkedIn News)
'Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens' (The Hollywood Reporter)
'How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World' (Eater)
'Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre' (Netflix)
Culinary Host
Winner: Buddy Valastro, 'Legends of the Fork' (A&E)
Lidia Bastianich, '25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee' (PBS)
Valerie Bertinelli, 'Valerie's Home Cooking' (Food Network)
Eduardo Garcia, 'Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia' (Magnolia Network)
Emeril Lagasse, 'Emeril Cooks' (Roku)
Sophia Roe, 'Counter Space' (Tastemade)
Daytime Personality, Non-Daily
Winner: Christian Cooper, 'Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper' (National Geographic)
Samantha Brown, 'Samantha Brown's Places To Love' (PBS)
Derrick Campana, 'The Wizard of Paws' (BYUtv)
Zoe Francois, Andrew Zimmern, 'Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoe' (Magnolia Network)
Jet Tila, 'Ready Jet Cook' (Food Network)
Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series
Winner: 'Reconnecting Roots' (PBS)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild' (NBC)
'Super Animals' (Syndicated)
'Team Rubicon' (Roku)
Directing Team for a Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Winner: 'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' (Netflix)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids' (Vimeo)
'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild' (NBC)
'Searching for Soul Food' (Hulu)
'TrueSouth' (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)
Directing Team for a Multiple-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Winner: 'The View' (ABC)
'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' (ABC)
'The Drew Barrymore Show' (Syndicated)
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Syndicated)
'Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts' (Disney+)
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Winner: 'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' (Netflix)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild' (NBC)
'Mysteries of the Faith' (Netflix)
'Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre' (Netflix)
Original Song
Winner: 'We're Home' (Reconnecting Roots) (PBS)
'Shine' ('General Hospital') (ABC)
'Unexpected Truth' ('Unexpected') (Hulu)
Lighting Direction
Winner: 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Syndicated)
'General Hospital' (ABC)
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' (Syndicated)
'The View' (ABC)
Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video
Winner: 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' (ABC)
'The Bold and the Beautiful' (CBS)
'Days of our Lives' (Peacock)
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Syndicated)
Cinematography
Winner: 'Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory' (National Geographic)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' (Netflix)
'Living For The Dead' (Hulu)
'Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament' (CBN)
Single Camera Editing
Winner: 'Drive with Swizz Beatz' (Hulu)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' (Netflix)
'Oprah and 'The Color Purple' Journey' (Max)
'Searching for Soul Food' (Hulu)
Multiple Camera Editing
Winner: 'TrueSouth' (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)
'Family Ingredients' (PBS)
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Syndicated)
'Team Rubicon' (Roku)
'The Wizard of Paws' (BYUtv)
Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Winner: 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Syndicated)
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' (Syndicated)
'The Talk' (CBS)
'Tamron Hall' (Syndicated)
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Winner: 'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' (Netflix)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Downey's Dream Cars' (Max)
'Drive with Swizz Beatz' (Hulu)
'Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre' (Netflix)
Main Title and Graphic Design
Winner: 'Searching for Soul Food' (Hulu)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Car Masters: Rust to Riches' (Netflix)
'Super Animals' (Syndicated)
'Tex Mex Motors' (Netflix)
Casting
Winner: 'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'Days of our Lives' (Peacock)
'General Hospital' (ABC)
'Start Up' (PBS)
'The Young and the Restless' (CBS)
Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design
Winner: 'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'The Drew Barrymore Show' (Syndicated)
'General Hospital' (ABC)
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Syndicated)
'The View' (ABC)
'The Young and the Restless' (CBS)
Costume Design/Styling
Winner: 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (CBS)
'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' (Syndicated)
'Sherri' (Syndicated)
Hairstyling and Makeup
Winner: 'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)
'The Drew Barrymore Show' (Syndicated)
'Sherri' (Syndicated)
'The View' (ABC)
'The Young and the Restless' (CBS)
The first part of the awards show took place on Friday night, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. The second half of the awards, the Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards, was presented on Saturday night and streamed on The Emmys apps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.