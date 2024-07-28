Robert Downey Jr. Returns to Marvel as Villain Victor Von Doom

Robert Downey Jr. is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but this time he's trading his Iron Man suit for the villainous mantle of Victor Von Doom. This exciting news was unveiled during Marvel's Comic-Con panel on Saturday night, where fans also enjoyed a surprise screening of "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in two upcoming "Avengers" movies: "Avengers: Doomsday," set for release in May 2026, and "Avengers: Secret Wars," scheduled for May 2027. His dramatic entrance, wearing a Doom mask before revealing his identity, electrified the crowd. "New mask, same task. What'd I tell you, I like playing complicated characters," Downey Jr. said, addressing the fans.
Marvel Studios also provided sneak peeks of upcoming films slated for 2025. These included "Captain America: Brave New World" starring Anthony Mackie, set to release on February 14; "Thunderbolts," featuring MCU veterans Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour, premiering on May 5; and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," with Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, hitting theaters on July 25.
Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that the Fantastic Four will play significant roles in the next two Avengers movies. Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of "Avengers: Endgame," will helm these projects. "We missed you guys. You are the best damn fans in the world," Joe Russo said, expressing his excitement about returning to the MCU. The Russos described "Avengers: Secret Wars" as "the biggest story Marvel Comics ever told."
Director Matt Shakman introduced "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which will start filming soon. He emphasized the film's blend of comic roots with real-world science, set in a retrofuturistic 1920s New York. The panel also showcased a clip reel featuring Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and the team, including a glimpse of the gigantic Galactus.
David Harbour, dressed as Red Guardian, led the "Thunderbolts" presentation. The film promises a dynamic mix of antiheroes and villains, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Valentina aiming for power and control in the Marvel universe. Florence Pugh highlighted the movie's unique and bizarre nature, introducing the first trailer that showed the team dealing with even worse villains.
"Captain America: Brave New World" also made waves with a clip introducing the metal alloy adamantium, linking to the X-Men. Harrison Ford, now part of the Marvel family as President "Thunderbolt" Ross, expressed his enthusiasm. "I am delighted and proud to become a member of the Marvel universe," Ford said. Giancarlo Esposito, debuting as the villain Sidewinder, joined the cast on stage, adding to the excitement.
