Robert Downey Jr. Returns to Marvel as Villain Victor Von Doom

The Fantastic Four and Avengers’ Future

Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that the Fantastic Four will play significant roles in the next two Avengers movies. Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of "Avengers: Endgame," will helm these projects. "We missed you guys. You are the best damn fans in the world," Joe Russo said, expressing his excitement about returning to the MCU. The Russos described "Avengers: Secret Wars" as "the biggest story Marvel Comics ever told."

Director Matt Shakman introduced "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which will start filming soon. He emphasized the film's blend of comic roots with real-world science, set in a retrofuturistic 1920s New York. The panel also showcased a clip reel featuring Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and the team, including a glimpse of the gigantic Galactus.