Scam 1992 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and All You Need to Know

On Sunday, August 16, the anticipation for the upcoming web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" heightened as the makers released its first teaser online. Directed by National-Award winner Hansal Mehta, this series delves into the dramatic rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker whose unprecedented success in the stock market was matched only by his infamous downfall.

Star-Studded Cast

The series boasts a talented ensemble cast that promises to bring this compelling story to life:

Pratik Gandhi: Known for his breakthrough role in the Gujarati film "Bey Yaar," Pratik Gandhi takes on the challenging role of Harshad Mehta, the stock market prodigy.

Shreya Dhanwanthary: The director-actor, recognized for her performances in critically acclaimed web series like "Ladies Room" and "The Family Man," plays the role of a determined journalist.

Sharib Hashmi: Joining Gandhi and Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Nikhil Dwivedi, Rajat Kapoor, KK Raina, Anant Mahadevan, Satish Kaushik, Lalit Parimoo: These accomplished actors round out the cast, promising to deliver powerful performances.

Behind the Scenes

Based on the book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away" by business journalist Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal, the series offers an in-depth look at one of India's most sensational financial scandals. The narrative follows Harshad Mehta, often referred to as the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of the Stock Market,’ who was implicated in the 1992 securities scam.

Production Insights

The series wrapped up its shooting schedule on March 2, 2020, just weeks before the nationwide lockdown was implemented due to the pandemic. Director Hansal Mehta revealed that the production spanned 85 days over six months, highlighting the dedication and effort invested in bringing this story to the screen.

Release and Streaming Details

"Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" will be available for streaming on SonyLiv. While the exact release date and the trailer have yet to be announced, the teaser has already generated significant buzz and excitement among viewers.

Plot Overview

The series chronicles Harshad Mehta’s journey, from his meteoric rise in the stock market to his eventual exposure and prosecution for financial crimes. Known for his audacious trading strategies and charismatic persona, Mehta's story is one of ambition, success, and inevitable ruin. The series aims to shed light on the intricate details of the scam and the impact it had on the Indian financial sector.

With a gripping storyline, a talented cast, and the directorial expertise of Hansal Mehta, "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" is poised to be a must-watch series that offers a thrilling exploration of one of India's biggest financial scandals. Stay tuned to SonyLiv for its release and get ready to delve into the high-stakes world of stock trading and financial intrigue.