Papon Shines at Smile Asia Charity Concert in Singapore

Papon expressed his gratitude, stating, "What a night! I am truly humbled by the opportunity to do a fundraiser concert for such a meaningful cause. I was also deeply impressed by the simplicity, kindness, and generosity of Her Majesty, The Queen Mother of Bhutan, Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck. She was really out of this world! Thank you, Singapore, for filling the house and supporting the wonderful initiatives of Smile Asia. A big thank you to Smile Asia for trusting me as the International Brand Ambassador and giving me the chance to serve."