Papon Shines at Smile Asia Charity Concert in Singapore

Bollywood singer-songwriter Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, recently headlined the Smile Asia Charity Concert at Capitol Theatre in Singapore. The event aimed to raise funds for life-changing surgeries for children with facial deformities across Asia. The concert featured an evening of entertainment and underscored the ongoing need for crucial medical services for affected children and their families.
As the International Brand Ambassador for Smile Asia and a dedicated advocate for social causes, Papon used his platform to support the charity's mission. The ticketed event, attended by over 1,000 concertgoers, was graced by notable figures including Her Majesty The Queen Mother of Bhutan, Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Smile Asia Governing Council Member Chan Kok Choy, and Secretary-General Abhimanyu Talukdar.
Papon expressed his gratitude, stating, "What a night! I am truly humbled by the opportunity to do a fundraiser concert for such a meaningful cause. I was also deeply impressed by the simplicity, kindness, and generosity of Her Majesty, The Queen Mother of Bhutan, Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck. She was really out of this world! Thank you, Singapore, for filling the house and supporting the wonderful initiatives of Smile Asia. A big thank you to Smile Asia for trusting me as the International Brand Ambassador and giving me the chance to serve."
Smile Asia, which operates in 20 countries, has performed over 80,000 surgeries to date, transforming the lives of countless children and their families. Dr. Vincent Yeow, Chairman of Smile Asia, expressed his appreciation for Papon's support: "We are honoured to have Papon as our Brand Ambassador and humbled that he took time out of his busy schedule to perform live in Singapore for the children of Asia."
The sold-out concert featured tickets priced up to S$500 (Rs 32,000), and concluded with a bihu performance by Papon accompanied by four dancers.
About Smile Asia Smile Asia is a global alliance of charities dedicated to treating facial deformities. The organization raises medical care standards by fostering collaborative learning and best practices exchange. It provides free surgical care through medical missions and care centers. In India, Smile Asia is represented by Mission Smile.