'Roi Roi Binale' Makes History with 10 Screens in Bengaluru, Advance Shows Sold Out

In a landmark moment for Assamese cinema, the much-anticipated film Roi Roi Binale has created history by securing 10 theatre screens in Bengaluru, marking the widest-ever release for an Assamese film in the city. The achievement comes as a major uplift for Assamese filmmakers and audiences who have long struggled for mainstream space in metropolitan theaters.

Unlike previous instances where Assamese films managed only limited screenings at Vega City Mall and Phoenix Marketcity, this time the film has broken barriers and entered multiple premium multiplex chains across Bengaluru. The buzz around the release was evident as advance bookings opened on October 24, and three theatres were declared houseful within hours—a rare feat for a regional film outside its home state.

The historic release has been made possible through a collaborative effort between the Assam Society of Bangalore (ASB) and the film’s producer Shyamantak Gautam, who have been working closely to mobilize the Assamese diaspora and regional film enthusiasts in Karnataka. Their initiative aims to ensure that every Assamese moviegoer in the city gets a chance to experience the film on the big screen.

Theatres Screening Roi Roi Binale in Bengaluru

The film will be screened in the following 10 theatres:

INOX – Megaplex Mall of Asia, Hebbal

Cinepolis – Nexus Shantiniketan, Whitefield

Cinepolis – Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar

PVR – Vega City Mall, Bannerghatta Road

PVR – Phoenix MarketCity, Whitefield

Cinepolis – Royal Meenakshi Mall, Hulimavu

PVR – Bhartiya Mall, Thanisandra

INOX – M5, Electronic City

INOX – Garuda Mall, Magrath Road

INOX – SBR Horizon, HSR Layout

Speaking about the overwhelming response, members of the Assam Society of Bangalore said this was not just a film release, but "an emotional moment for the Assamese community living outside the state." They expressed gratitude to theatre partners for supporting regional cinema and acknowledged the growing interest in Assamese storytelling.

Producer Shyamantak Gautam also thanked the audience for the unprecedented support and said, “This moment belongs to every Assamese who believed that our cinema deserves a bigger platform. Bengaluru has shown that love and effort can break any barrier.”

With this record-breaking citywide release, Roi Roi Binale is expected to draw packed audiences when it hits theatres from October 31. The film’s success in Bengaluru is being seen as a gateway for wider national screenings in the near future.

