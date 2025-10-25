Zubeen Garg’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Sees Historic Advance Bookings

Even before his sudden passing, Zubeen Garg had dreamed of seeing Assamese films succeed in big theatres and reach a wider audience. He wanted Assamese cinema to move beyond small, low-budget productions and create movies that could truly capture people’s imagination while doing well at the box office.

Even though he produced only three films himself, Zubeen always encouraged other filmmakers, producers, and artists to dream big and make quality films. For many young filmmakers, his support and encouragement became a source of courage.

Over the past decade, almost every Assamese film that has done well commercially owes at least some inspiration or support to Zubeen Garg. Now, his final film, Roi Roi Binale, is generating huge anticipation ahead of its release on 31 October.

Advance bookings for the film are setting unprecedented trends in Assamese cinema. In Guwahati, theatres are dedicating almost all of their screens to Roi Roi Binale, even cancelling other movie shows, with many starting screenings as early as 6 AM.

Cinepolis is running 19 shows, PVR City Centre and Inox (Aurus) 16 shows each, Matrix Cinema 12 shows, and Grand Royal Cines 11 shows. Almost all other theatres in the city have also scheduled multiple shows for the film. Similar trends are being observed in other towns across Assam.

On BookMyShow, all the shows are already showing yellow, indicating that seats are filling up fast. Within an hour of the ticket window opening, over 5 lakhs tickets were sold and still counting.

Theatres and multiplex chains are clearly recognising both the emotional connection fans have with Zubeen Garg’s last film and its commercial potential. Even though he is no longer with us, Zubeen has left Assamese cinema a film that could potentially become a blockbuster, touch audiences deeply, and leave many fans emotional and teary-eyed, as it will be his final appearance on the big screen.



