‘RRR’ Actor Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Welcome Baby Girl

The actor of the movie ‘RRR’, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have welcomed their first child, a baby girl at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
The couple was spotted at the hospital on Monday evening and earlier today, the news of the birth of their first child was shared by the hospital in a bulletin.
“Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” the bulletin reads.
It may be mentioned that the couple announced their pregnancy through a post in December 2022. “With the blessing of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charam are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni,” the announcement read.
Ram Charan starred in the movie ‘RRR” that won an Oscar for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ in Best Original Song Category.