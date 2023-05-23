RRR Actor Ray Stevenson Dies at 58

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous Governor Scott Buxon in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, has passed away. He was 58.
Stevenson played the role of the British Governor in RRR which went on to become a global sensation following its release in 2022.
The cause of his death has not been revealed but he was reportedly hospitalised during filming on the Italian island Ischia. At the time of his death, he was working on an action movie, Cassino in Ischia.
SS Rajamouli has condoled Ray’s unexpected demise and penned a note expressing grief over the death of the actor.
Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, he wrote on Twitter, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”
Apart from RRR, Ray was also known for his roles like Volstagg in Marvel's Thor franchise and Othere in Vikings. He has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney's upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ashoka.