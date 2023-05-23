"Lost All Faith In Assam Police...": Protestors On Junmoni's "Premeditated Murder"

There have been several dramatic twists and turns in the death case of Junmoni Rabha who lost her life in a fatal road accident. Her mother accused the top brass of the Nagaon police of "murdering" her daughter as the latter ferreted out their plans of a possible criminal conspiracy.

"The SP and DSP....all are involved in something big and Junmoni might have come to know about their malicious intentions, that is why they killed her!," Junmoni's weeping mother said.

She also claimed that the team of police led by Nagaon SP had raided her residence on the ill-fated night and seized Rs 80,000, apart from a small amount of jewelry. During the raid, she said that a police official allegedly seized her phone and switched it off before deleting several contacts and phone numbers from it.

The police had also threatened her to not speak anything in front of the media, Junmoni's mother claimed.

The raid was conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged at Lakhimpur Police Station accusing her of being involved in an extortion case.

She informed that the police team had arrived at her residence late at night, possibly after the tragic car crash that claimed Junmoni’s life.

Further, Junmoni’s mother claimed that the post-mortem of the deceased cop was carried out without her consent. This raises suspicion as Junmoni's body had several injury marks indicating that she was assaulted with sticks or rods before her untimely death, her mother said.