Haddi Movie Review: An Unconventional Gem with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap Leading the Way

Haddi Movie Review: In the world of Indian cinema, "Haddi" is a departure from the usual Bollywood formula. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, this film offers a mix of intriguing elements, despite its imperfections. What truly sets it apart, though, are the outstanding performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the surprisingly impressive acting of Anurag Kashyap. Let's delve into our review of "Haddi," a film that's both messy and captivating.

Haddi: The Good

"Haddi" introduces us to a director with a knack for intense storytelling. Despite some bumps in the narrative, Akshat Ajay Sharma's direction stands out. Additionally, Anurag Kashyap's venture into acting proves to be a revelation, leaving you eager to see more.

Haddi: The Bad

The film's storytelling can be a bit confusing as it shifts between timelines, occasionally taking on a soap opera vibe. However, Anurag Kashyap's portrayal of a peculiar yet menacing antagonist rescues the movie from these dramatic pitfalls.

Haddi Movie Synopsis

"Haddi" centers around the character of Haddi, also known as Hari or Harika (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a transgender individual involved in illicit activities. One day, Haddi joins forces with a dangerous syndicate, but his true motives are darker than they appear. As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that everything was meticulously planned. "Haddi" takes you on a journey of vengeance and redemption, prompting you to question the true nature of Haddi.

Star Performances

The debate about casting transgender individuals in transgender roles is relevant here. While it may be justifiable to cast a cis-gendered star in the lead role for certain reasons, it's equally important to consider transgender actors for supporting roles. Ila Arun's presence adds depth to the movie, but the missed opportunity to cast a transgender woman in her place is evident.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his emotionally charged performances, returns to his roots with "Haddi." While his portrayal isn't flawless, it's a commendable effort to breathe life into an unconventional character. Nawazuddin truly shines in the climax, showcasing his versatility.

Anurag Kashyap's acting skills are the film's highlight. His portrayal of the eccentric yet politically astute villain is a breath of fresh air. Kashyap's character draws inspiration from pulp antagonists and strikes a balance between humor and menace effortlessly.

Direction and Music

Akshat Ajay Sharma displays strong directorial instincts in "Haddi." His ability to frame scenes effectively and judiciously highlights his potential. Collaborating with cinematographers Piyush Puty and Jay Oza, the film offers captivating visuals that make skillful use of lighting. However, the climax occasionally leans into soap opera territory, feeling somewhat disconnected from the rest of the narrative. The music by Rohan Rohan is refreshingly unique and avoids the typical Bollywood clichés. While it may take time to resonate with the audience, Rekha Bharadwaj's soulful track adds a special touch to the film.