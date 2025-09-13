S Line OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Lee Soo-hyuk and Arin’s Bold K-Drama in India

Korean dramas are known for pushing creative boundaries, and the latest sensation S Line is no exception. After a successful premiere in South Korea, the controversial dark fantasy crime thriller has finally made its way to India, offering audiences a gripping mix of mystery, psychological tension, and taboo-breaking storytelling.
S Line India OTT Release Date and Platform
The K-drama S Line premiered in South Korea on July 11, 2025, exclusively on Wavve. Following its explosive reception, the series is now streaming in India from September 10, 2025, on Prime Video India via Channel K.
The mini-series has six episodes, each running for about 50–60 minutes. Episodes are being rolled out weekly, with new releases every Wednesday at 12 PM IST.
What Is S Line About?
Social. Sex. Secrets.: The S-Lines (stylized as S Line) blends dark fantasy with crime thriller elements. The drama imagines a world where people’s past sexual relationships appear as glowing red lines hovering above their heads — called S Lines.
At the center of the story is Hyeon-heup (played by Arin), a high school student who has been able to see these S Lines since birth. When special glasses are developed that allow everyone to see the same connections, hidden affairs, betrayals, and shameful truths come to light, shattering lives and relationships.
According to Prime Video’s synopsis, the drama explores themes of desire, betrayal, privacy, and morality, raising haunting questions about how much of one’s secrets should remain hidden.
Cast and Characters of S Line
The star-studded ensemble cast adds depth to this provocative narrative:
Lee Soo-hyuk as Han Ji-wook, a detective entangled in cases linked to the S Lines.
Arin (Choi Ye-won) as Hyeon-heup, the student with the rare ability to see S Lines since birth.
Lee Da-hee as Gyu Jin, a teacher with no visible S Lines but a mysterious past.
Lee Eun-saem as Kang Seon-ah, another student whose fate ties into the central mystery.
Kim Dong-young as Oh Dong-sik, Ji-wook’s junior officer.
Together, they navigate a narrative filled with dark secrets, blurred moralities, and shocking revelations.
Global Recognition and Controversy
Based on a popular Naver webtoon, S Line drew massive attention even before release for its daring premise. The show premiered at the 8th Cannes International Series Festival, where it won the Best Music Award.
Its treatment of sexuality and relationships through the eerie metaphor of red lines has been labeled both “bold” and “controversial,” sparking debates among viewers and critics.
Why Indian Fans Are Excited
Thanks to Prime Video India’s Channel K, fans in India now have access to this much-talked-about series. For K-drama enthusiasts who enjoy psychological thrillers with a fantasy twist, S Line offers a fresh narrative unlike typical romance-heavy plots.
With its weekly release schedule, viewers can expect each episode to drop more secrets and heighten the suspense, keeping the buzz alive across the coming weeks.
The S Line is not just another K-drama — it is a daring experiment that pushes the boundaries of what television can explore. With its intriguing mix of crime, fantasy, and taboo social commentary, the series is already being hailed as one of the most sensational Korean dramas of 2025.
Indian audiences can now stream S Line on Prime Video’s Channel K with new episodes every Wednesday at 12 PM IST. If you enjoy mysteries with a dark edge, this is one drama you don’t want to miss.
