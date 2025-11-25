Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 Season 5 Winner Announced: Susanthica Lifts the Trophy, Runner-Up List and Prize Money Details

The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 Season 5 delivered an unforgettable evening as the nation tuned in to witness one of the most competitive seasons conclude with power-packed performances. After weeks of fierce musical battles and emotionally charged moments, the show crowned its much-deserving winner during a spectacular finale telecast on November 23, 2025.

With a lineup of exceptionally skilled singers, Season 5 stood out for its rich musical diversity and technically refined performances that kept audiences captivated throughout its run.

Who Won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 Season 5?

Susanthica emerged as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 Season 5, securing the coveted title after delivering a series of consistently soulful and technically flawless performances.

Her strength lay in her emotive ballads, controlled vocals, and the ability to connect deeply with the audience. Judges and viewers alike praised her maturity, versatility, and emotional depth, qualities that ultimately set her apart on finale night.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 Season 5 Runner-Up List

This year’s finale featured a strong group of finalists, each representing a different musical style. The official rankings are as follows:

Final Results

Winner: Susanthica

First Runner-Up: Sapesan Celebrated for his rustic folk style and traditional vocal strength.

Second Runner-Up: Chinnu Senthamilan Known for energetic performances and strong stage presence.

People’s Favourite: Pavithra Earned the title through audience votes for her heartfelt singing.



Other Finalists

Sreehari Raveendran

Shivani

Each finalist contributed to making Season 5 one of the most diverse and competitive editions, offering a mix of contemporary melodies, folk renditions, and powerful classical-inspired performances.

Prize Money and Awards for the Winner

WinnerSusanthica walked away with:

₹15 lakh cash prize

A dream home presented by MP Developers

These prizes were awarded in recognition of her exceptional journey, growth, and talent showcased throughout the season.

Highlights of the Grand Finale

The finale episode, broadcast on Zee Tamil and streaming on Zee5, brought together breathtaking performances from the finalists alongside appearances by guest artists who elevated the excitement with their musical acts.

The judges praised the overall growth of participants, emphasizing how each contestant evolved into a more polished performer over the season.

Susanthica’s Journey to the Trophy

Susanthica’s journey was marked by several standout moments:

Emotional “Vizhigalil Oru Vaanavil” performance during the Dedication Round, praised deeply by judge Saindhavi.

Her audition performance of “Mayya Mayya” from the film Guru showcased her ability to handle challenging high-pitched renditions and left the judges amazed.

A touching moment unfolded when her father gifted her her first artwork on stage, making the episode memorable for fans.

Her consistency, vocal strength, and stage presence made her a frontrunner all season, culminating in a well-deserved win applauded by judges, mentors, and viewers alike.

A Memorable Season Comes to an End

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 Season 5 will be remembered for its exceptional talent pool, emotional stories, and outstanding performances. With Susanthica’s victory, the season concludes on a high note, marking a significant milestone in her musical career.

Fans now eagerly await future projects from the finalists as they step into the next chapter of their musical journeys.

