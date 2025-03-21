Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ Set for Theatrical Release on March 30, 2025

Bollywood fans are in for an action-packed treat as Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna gear up for the release of their much-anticipated film, Sikandar. Directed by the acclaimed AR Murugadoss, the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 30, 2025. The timing of the release aligns with major celebrations such as Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, making it a festive blockbuster.

A Power-Packed Film with a Star-Studded Cast

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises high-octane action and an engaging storyline. Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna. The movie boasts an intense storyline, with Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar playing key antagonist roles.

A Festival Release to Maximize Impact

With its release on March 30, 2025, Sikandar strategically aligns with Eid, Gudi Padwa (celebrated in Maharashtra), and Ugadi (South India's traditional New Year). This timing ensures the film benefits from a wide-ranging audience, adding to the festive fervor.

AR Murugadoss has revealed that the final cut of the film runs for approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, with the first half spanning 1 hour and 15 minutes and the second half 1 hour and 5 minutes. He emphasized that Sikandar is designed to cater to all sections of the audience, blending action, emotion, and drama.

Salman Khan’s Grand Announcement on his social media

Salman Khan made the official announcement of the film’s release date through his Instagram post, sharing a striking poster with the caption:

"See you in theaters worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

This announcement further fueled the excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film.

Filming and Production Details

Shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, Sikandar boasts grand production values. The film has been made on a massive budget of ₹200 crore, promising high-octane action sequences, breathtaking visuals, and gripping storytelling. AR Murugadoss shared that managing large-scale scenes involving 10,000 to 20,000 extras was a challenging yet thrilling experience.

Available in IMAX and Standard Formats

To enhance the viewing experience, Sikandar will be released in both standard and IMAX formats, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in its larger-than-life action sequences.

With a very fresh cast, a visionary director, and a strategic festival release, Sikandar is set to make a massive impact at the box office. Fans can expect powerful performances, breathtaking action, and an emotionally engaging narrative.

Mark your calendars for March 30, 2025, as Sikandar prepares to take over cinemas worldwide!

