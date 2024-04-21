Salman Khan House Firing: "It Is a Tough Time For Us", Says Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has expressed deep concerns over the recent firing incident outside the actor's Mumbai residence, stating that it is a "tough time" for the family.
He emphasized their unity and gratitude for the support they've received but refrained from making further comments, respecting the ongoing investigation by the competent Mumbai Police.
The incident, where two individuals on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Salman Khan's house, shocked many. The Mumbai crime branch has escalated the investigation, adding new sections to the FIR against the accused, including threatening, abetment, and tampering with evidence. Notably, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi are wanted in connection with the case.
Speaking to ANI, Aayush Sharma said, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together."
"I believe that at this point of time, it will not be appropriate for me to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation. A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman Khan) back to work so am I," he added.
In a recent update, Mumbai Crime Branch officials informed that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence had intentions to intimidate rather than cause harm.
According to a statement from a Mumbai Crime Branch official, the accused had conducted a reconnaissance of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel with the sole purpose of scaring him. The official confirmed that statements from both families have been recorded in Bihar, and investigations are ongoing with the questioning of approximately seven individuals from Haryana and other states.