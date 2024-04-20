UP Man Books Cab as Lawrence Bishnoi From Salman’s Home to Police Station; Arrested

A 20-year-old unemployed individual from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by the Mumbai Police two days ago for allegedly orchestrating a false security scare as a prank.
The accused, identified as Rohit Tyagi, a BBA graduate, reportedly booked an Ola cab in the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from actor Salman Khan's residence to the Bandra police station.
Upon reaching Khan's residence, the cab driver inquired about passenger Lawrence Bishnoi, causing alarm among the security personnel. The incident was promptly reported to the Bandra police station, leading to an investigation.
Following inquiries, the police traced and detained Tyagi in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Upon interrogation, Tyagi confessed to orchestrating the prank out of frustration over unemployment. He has been charged under section 505(2) and other relevant sections of the IPC.