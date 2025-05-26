Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Set for OTT Debut on Netflix – Streaming Begins May 25

After a less-than-stellar run at the box office, Salman Khan’s action-packed drama Sikandar is gearing up for a fresh digital release. The film, which initially hit theatres on March 30, 2025, is now scheduled to stream on Netflix starting May 25. The platform confirmed the release with a promotional post, officially announcing that the mass entertainer will be available to audiences starting midnight Sunday.

When and Where to Watch Sikandar

Platform: Netflix

Streaming Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time: Available from 12:00 AM (midnight)

Cast & Crew

Lead: Salman Khan

Supporting Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawab Shah

Director: A.R. Murugadoss

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Music Composer: Pritam

Despite underwhelming box office returns, the film grossed around ₹184.89 crore worldwide and recouped a large part of its budget through digital rights sold for ₹85 crore.

A Second Shot at Success

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar was touted as a high-octane, emotion-driven action film. Despite its star power and grandeur, the movie failed to make a strong impact critically or commercially. However, the OTT release offers the film a renewed opportunity to connect with viewers who prefer watching at home.

Netflix India fueled excitement by sharing the film’s poster on social media with the caption:

“Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne.”

(Translation: "We heard many were waiting for Sikandar? Sikandar is here to rule on Netflix.") View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Plot: A Lone Warrior Against Corruption

In Sikandar, Salman Khan plays Sanjay Rajkot, also known as Sikandar — a man admired by the masses and feared by the corrupt. The story follows his mission to protect the oppressed and stand up to injustice, especially after clashing with a powerful minister and his reckless son. What begins as a personal conflict soon evolves into a wider battle for justice, marked by intense action and dramatic showdowns.

Star-Studded Ensemble and High Stakes

Apart from Salman Khan, the film features a strong supporting cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, and Nawab Shah. The music is composed by Pritam, adding an emotional layer to the film’s high-energy sequences.

Though Sikandar didn't live up to its theatrical expectations, it still managed to secure a hefty deal for its digital rights — reportedly ₹85 crore, softening the commercial blow. The film wrapped up its cinema run with an approximate worldwide gross of ₹184.89 crore.

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

With Sikandar making its way to Netflix, Salman Khan is now shifting focus to an ambitious war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash — one of the most significant military incidents between India and China. The upcoming film is expected to begin production in July under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia.

While Sikandar couldn’t dominate the box office, its Netflix premiere might help it find appreciation among OTT viewers. With its mix of mass appeal, action, and a socially-driven narrative, the film is hoping to score big in the digital world — a second shot that many recent Bollywood films have successfully leveraged.

