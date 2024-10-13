Sanjukta Dutta's "Hepah...The Desire" Collection Dazzles Lakmé Fashion Week 2024

In a remarkable display of talent and cultural heritage, Assamese fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta showcased her stunning collection of garments made from Assam's exquisite Pat fabric at the prestigious Lakmé Fashion Week 2024, held in New Delhi. This event, a hallmark of Indian fashion, witnessed Dutta's innovative designs that breathed new life into traditional textiles, garnering significant attention and appreciation from the fashion community.
The collection, aptly titled "Hepah... The Desire," left the audience spellbound with its vibrant creativity and artistic expression. Renowned Bollywood actress and model Sangeeta Bijlani graced the ramp wearing Dutta’s exquisite designs, adding a touch of glamour to the show. The presentation took place at the Grand Hotel, where Sangeeta’s stunning presence, adorned in Pat fabric, infused an artistic flair into the showcase.
In a splendid fusion of music and fashion, celebrated violinist Sunita Bhuyan performed live, enriching the ambience of the event. Bhuyan's enchanting melodies paired perfectly with Dutta's creations, enhancing the overall experience. The collaboration between the two Assamese icons beautifully highlighted the cultural richness of Assam, demonstrating how traditional craftsmanship can seamlessly blend with contemporary design.
Dutta's collection epitomized the essence of Assam's weaving heritage while embracing modern aesthetics. "Hepah... The Desire" reflects the deep emotional connection between aspiration and artistry. The designs strike a delicate balance between tradition and modernity, showcasing a myriad of colours that symbolize the rich cultural tapestry of Assam. With a focus on sustainable fashion, Dutta emphasized the importance of preserving traditional textiles while infusing them with contemporary styles.
Speaking about her collection, Dutta expressed, "Hepah... The Desire” is a powerful expression of desire and ambition. This collection is our homage to Assamese craftsmanship, reflecting the timeless beauty and depth of our culture through modern interpretations."
The Lakmé Fashion Week 2024 served as a platform for Dutta to illustrate her innovative vision, intertwining tradition and modernity through the artistry of Pat fabric. This successful showcase marks yet another milestone in Dutta's illustrious career, as she continues to make waves in the fashion world.
Notably, this is not Dutta's first triumph at Lakmé Fashion Week. She has previously garnered accolades as the first Assamese woman to present her designs on this prestigious stage. Dutta's journey in the fashion industry is impressive, with participation in international fashion events, including the renowned New York Fashion Week in 2022 and the esteemed Paris Fashion Week in 2023, where she presented her unique Pat-Muga collection.