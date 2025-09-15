Santhy Balachandran: Oxford Scholar Turned Screenwriter Behind Malayalam Superhero Hit Lokah

Santhy Balachandran, best known as an actor in Malayalam cinema, has now emerged as one of the most exciting new screenwriters in the industry. The Oxford-educated anthropologist co-wrote Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra with director Dominic Arun, and the film has quickly become a cultural and box office phenomenon. Featuring Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero, the movie has not only broken records but also established Santhy as a formidable creative force.

Who is Santhy Balachandran?

Born in Kottayam, Kerala, Santhy grew up across different Indian cities thanks to her parents’ transferable jobs. Though she pursued higher studies in Anthropology at Oxford University after completing her undergraduate degree at Hyderabad Central University, her real passion was always in the arts.

Santhy’s journey into cinema began with theatre. She made a mark with Harold Pinter’s play The Lover (directed by Sanal Aman) and later appeared in A Very Normal Family, directed by Roshan Mathew. Her stage presence caught the attention of filmmaker Dominic Arun, who cast her in his 2017 debut film Tharangam, a fantasy black comedy starring Tovino Thomas.

From there, she built a solid acting career:

Played a crucial role in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu (2019), India’s official Oscar entry.

Acted in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte and Ennennum.

Made her Hindi debut in Gulmohar (2023) alongside Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee.

Featured in the Tamil web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee.

Her career now has taken a remarkable turn—this time behind the camera.

Santhy Balachandran as Co-Writer of Lokah

In 2025, Santhy reunited with Dominic Arun, but instead of acting, she collaborated on writing the screenplay of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. The film, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, was released on August 28, 2025, as part of the Onam lineup.

Santhy’s role went far beyond writing. She helped shape the tone, narrative, and dramaturgy of the film, ensuring its female superhero was layered and authentic. Director Dominic Arun himself admitted that he wanted a feminist perspective to balance the story and that Santhy’s involvement was “crucial” in making the protagonist, Chandra, resonate with audiences.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the titular superhero, praised Santhy as “the biggest creative force behind the project,” while industry leaders like Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal applauded her ability to craft a bold, female-led narrative.

What is Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra About?

The film blends Kerala folklore with a modern superhero origin story. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra, a mysterious yakshi who relocates to Bengaluru and discovers her powers while dealing with both supernatural forces and personal struggles. Alongside quirky characters played by Sunny Wayne, Naslen, and Chandu Salimkumar, Chandra’s journey unfolds as a mix of mythology, identity, and empowerment.

The film is the first of a planned franchise, with Chapter 1 establishing the world and setting the stage for sequels.

Box Office Success

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has turned into one of the biggest Malayalam hits of 2025:

India net collection (5 days): ₹31.05 crore (₹36.20 crore gross).

Overseas earnings: $5 million (approx. ₹45 crore), driven by strong performance in the Middle East and North America.

Within a week, the film crossed the ₹100 crore worldwide mark, cementing its blockbuster status.

The success is being hailed as a turning point for regional Indian cinema, pushing the boundaries of fantasy, action, and female-led storytelling.

Why is Santhy Balachandran Trending?

Santhy is trending not only because of Lokah’s box office dominance but also because her journey—from Oxford scholar to stage actress to Malayalam cinema’s new-age screenwriter—is deeply inspiring. Audiences and critics alike see her as a symbol of reinvention, someone who gave up academic stability for her creative dreams.

After the release, Santhy took to social media to thank her parents for their support, crediting them for giving her both “wings and roots” to follow her passion.

Santhy Balachandran’s story reflects the evolving face of Indian cinema—where unconventional voices are breaking through and reshaping genres. By co-writing Lokah, she has not only given Malayalam cinema its first female superhero but also cemented herself as a multi-talented artist who moves seamlessly between acting and writing.

As Lokah gears up for its next chapters, one thing is clear: Santhy Balachandran is no longer just a rising star—she’s a creative force redefining Malayalam cinema.

Also Read:

Who Is Anuparna Roy? The Indian Filmmaker Who Made History at the Venice Film Festival