Santosh OTT Release: Shahana Goswami’s Oscar-Shortlisted Film to Stream on Lionsgate Play

After months of anticipation and controversy, Shahana Goswami’s internationally acclaimed film Santosh is finally set to release in India. Directed by Sandhya Suri, the critically lauded Hindi-language film will make its digital premiere on Lionsgate Play on October 17, 2025.

The movie, which earned global acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of caste, gender, and power structures in rural India, was previously shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards and received nominations at major international festivals before facing censorship hurdles in its home country.

Santosh OTT Release Date and Streaming Details

Audiences can stream Santosh exclusively on Lionsgate Play starting October 17, 2025. The digital release marks the film’s long-awaited arrival in India after being denied a theatrical release earlier this year.

The movie stars Shahana Goswami in the titular role, alongside Sunita Rajwar, and is produced by Good Chaos, CineFrance Studios, and MetFilm Productions.

Why Was Santosh Not Released in Theatres in India?

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025, Santosh was blocked by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board reportedly objected to several scenes depicting police brutality, caste discrimination, and gender-based violence, demanding multiple cuts before approval.

However, the filmmakers and director Sandhya Suri refused to comply, insisting that the film’s integrity and realism would be compromised. As a result, the film’s theatrical release was indefinitely postponed, effectively banning it from Indian cinemas.

In a statement, actress Shahana Goswami said,

“Santosh is a story that holds a mirror to society. Sandhya Suri has created a wonderful film, and I am happy that it will finally reach Indian audiences in its true form.”

Santosh Cast and Crew

Director & Writer: Sandhya Suri

Producers: Ivana MacKinnon, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Sandhya Suri

Production Houses: Good Chaos, CineFrance Studios, MetFilm Productions

Cast: Shahana Goswami as Santosh Sunita Rajwar as a senior police officer Vikrant Mahesh , Sanjay Bishnoi , Raghubir Yadav (supporting roles)



Each actor contributes to the film’s raw realism, grounding the story in a sense of truth and urgency. Goswami, known for her performances in Rock On!!, A Suitable Boy, and Taj Mahal 1989, delivers one of the most powerful portrayals of her caree

Story and Themes of Santosh

Santosh follows the journey of a young widow named Santosh (played by Shahana Goswami) who inherits her late husband’s job in the police force. Her new position initially seems symbolic, but things take a dark turn when she is assigned to investigate the rape and murder of a Dalit teenage girl.

As she navigates the deeply entrenched systems of patriarchy, caste hierarchy, and corruption, Santosh is forced to confront harsh social realities. Through her eyes, the film exposes the intersection of gender and caste oppression that shapes life in rural India.

Critics have described Santosh as a raw, gripping, and fearless narrative that challenges the audience to face uncomfortable truths about justice and inequality.

Global Recognition and Awards

Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard section, where it received a standing ovation. The film later travelled to the BFI London Film Festival, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and several other international events.

It was also the United Kingdom’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category and made it to the Oscar longlist. Additionally, Santosh earned nominations at the BAFTA Awards and was included in the National Board of Review’s Top 5 International Films of 2024.

Statements from the Team

In an emotional post on social media, Shahana Goswami wrote:

“This Diwali, Santosh finally speaks — a story India has been waiting for. There are silences heavier than words, silences that can bury truth like a shallow grave. Santosh steps into that silence, refusing to look away.”

Co-star Sunita Rajwar also addressed the censorship issue, telling PTI that the CBFC’s heavy-handed restrictions made a theatrical release impossible:

“The censor board was demanding so many edits that it was simply not possible to maintain the essence of what we created.”

Significance of Santosh’s OTT Release

The digital release of Santosh is more than just a film premiere — it represents a victory for creative freedom. Despite facing censorship and political pushback, the film has managed to reach audiences uncut and uncensored.

By choosing to release it on Lionsgate Play, the makers ensure that Indian viewers can now watch the film as it was originally intended — as a bold reflection of social truth and resistance.

After its celebrated festival run and months of controversy, Santosh will finally make its Indian debut on October 17, 2025, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The film’s unflinching portrayal of caste, gender, and systemic injustice makes it one of the most important releases of the year.

With Shahana Goswami’s powerful performance and Sandhya Suri’s courageous direction, Santosh stands as a testament to cinema’s role in challenging silence and speaking truth to power.

