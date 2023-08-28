Taali Review: Good Story, Poor Execution, Sushmita Sen shines as Shreegauri Sawant

Taali: Story Review

One of the notable aspects of "Taali" is its empathetic lens towards the transgender community. It seeks to counter harmful clichés by presenting trans characters as humans rather than plot devices. However, a pertinent question arises: Can a cis-gendered Miss Universe portrayal replace an authentic trans representation? The recent casting of Trinetra in "Made In Heaven" season 2 comes to mind, underscoring the significance of genuine trans representation.

Penned by Kshitij Patwardhan, "Taali" starts with noble intentions. It aims to showcase Shreegauri's fight for equality and identity, two aspects that are often taken for granted by the cis-gendered population. Sushmita Sen's presence as Shreegauri does bring moments of empathy to the narrative. While the attempt is valiant, it falls short of fully encapsulating Shreegauri's humanity, occasionally feeling like Sen is shouldering the weight of the entire show.