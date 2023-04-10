Sara Ali Khan Upcoming Movies in 2023-2024

Sara Ali Khan is a popular Indian Bollywood actress who made her debut in the film industry in 2018 with the film "Kedarnath". The film received mixed reviews, but her performance was praised by critics and audiences alike. She then starred in the box office hit "Simmba" alongside Ranveer Singh, which was a commercial success and established her as a leading actress in the industry. In this article, we will be looking at the list of all the upcoming movies of Sara Ali Khan in 2023-2024.

Sara Ali Khan is known for her natural acting talent, charming personality, and impeccable style. She has won several awards for her performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for "Kedarnath." She is also a popular social media influencer and has a huge following on Instagram.

Apart from her acting career, Sara Ali Khan is also known for her philanthropic work. She supports various charitable organizations and has worked with the NGO 'Smile Foundation' to provide education to underprivileged children in India.

In conclusion, Sara Ali Khan is a talented and versatile actress who has made a mark in the Indian film industry in a short span of time. With her hard work and dedication, she has become a role model for many young people in India.