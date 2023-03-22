Upcoming movies of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2023-24

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a popular south Indian actress known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films. She was born on April 28, 1987, in Chennai, India. Samantha made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film "Ye Maaya Chesave," which was directed by Gautham Menon. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated, and she went on to establish herself as a leading actress in the industry.
Over the years, Samantha has acted in several successful films, including "Dookudu," "Eega," "Neethaane En Ponvasantham," and "Rangasthalam." She has won several awards for her performances, including four Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award. Besides acting, Samantha is also known for her philanthropic work and has been actively involved in various social causes. She continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the south Indian film industry and has a huge fan following across the country. In this article, we will be looking at the list of upcoming movies of Samantha Prabhu in 2023-24.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon appear in a high-budget, mythological drama called "Shaakuntalam," based on the famous Shakuntala epic written by Kalidasa, a prominent Indian poet. Gunasekhar will write and direct the film, and Samantha will play the lead role of Shakuntala. The film is funded by Neelima Guna, Dil Raju, and Hanshitha Reddy, and produced under the Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions banners. Additionally, Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, and Madhubaala will also play important roles in the movie. "Shaakuntalam" is set to be released on February 17, 2023.
Samantha is all set to co-star with Vijay Deverakonda in his 11th movie, which is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie was initially slated for a December 2022 release, but it has been postponed to a 2023 release date.
As per reports, it has been stated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen starring alongside Vicky Kaushal in an upcoming big-budget mythological action film helmed by Aditya Dhar, known for directing the highly successful movie "Uri: The Surgical Strike."