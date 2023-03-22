Upcoming movies of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2023-24

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a popular south Indian actress known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films. She was born on April 28, 1987, in Chennai, India. Samantha made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film "Ye Maaya Chesave," which was directed by Gautham Menon. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated, and she went on to establish herself as a leading actress in the industry.

Over the years, Samantha has acted in several successful films, including "Dookudu," "Eega," "Neethaane En Ponvasantham," and "Rangasthalam." She has won several awards for her performances, including four Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award. Besides acting, Samantha is also known for her philanthropic work and has been actively involved in various social causes. She continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the south Indian film industry and has a huge fan following across the country. In this article, we will be looking at the list of upcoming movies of Samantha Prabhu in 2023-24.