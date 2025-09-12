Sarkeet OTT Release: Date, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch Asif Ali’s Film

Malayalam cinema has been winning hearts with its ability to tell raw, heartfelt stories. Moving away from overdone action spectacles and shallow romances, films like Sarkeet remind audiences of the power of authentic storytelling. Directed by Thamar KV, this family-friendly drama was released in theatres on May 8, 2025. Despite positive critical reviews, the film underperformed at the box office. Now, after much anticipation, Sarkeet is finally ready for its digital premiere.
Sarkeet OTT Release Date & Platform
The streaming rights of Sarkeet have been acquired byManorama Max. The movie will premiere on the platform on September 26, 2025, almost four months after its theatrical debut. Like most Malayalam films on the service, it will be available with English subtitles, allowing a wider audience to experience the story.
Movie: Sarkeet
Language: Malayalam
Director: Thamar KV
OTT Release Date: September 26, 2025
OTT Platform: Manorama Max
Sarkeet Cast
Sarkeet features a talented ensemble cast led by Asif Ali in a performance that has already been hailed as heartfelt and grounded.
Asif Ali as Ameer
Deepak Parambol as Balu
Divya Prabha as Steffi
Orhan Hyder as Jeffron “Jeppu”
Remya Suresh (supporting role)
Prasanth Alexander (supporting role)
Plot (Spoiler-Free)
The narrative of Sarkeet beautifully weaves together two storylines.
The Family Struggle:
Steffi (Divya Prabha) and Balu (Deepak Parambol) are parents grappling with the challenges of raising Jeppu (Orhan Hyder), their child diagnosed with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The boy’s unpredictable energy strains their marriage and tests their resilience.
Ameer’s Journey:
Ameer (Asif Ali), a young Malayali, migrates to a Gulf country in search of a livelihood. Struggling with his own challenges, he crosses paths with the family.
As their worlds collide, the film explores how relationships, empathy, and unexpected bonds can change lives.
Themes & Significance
At its heart, Sarkeet is more than just a family drama. It shines a spotlight on mental health, especially ADHD in children — a subject often dismissed or misunderstood in society. The film challenges the stigma by portraying ADHD not as mere “unruly behaviour” but as a condition requiring awareness, care, and compassion.
DirectorThamar KV, known for his previous film 1001 Nunakal, once again sets part of his story against the backdrop of the Gulf Malayali diaspora, blending realism with emotional depth.
Why Watch Sarkeet on OTT?
A heartwarming narrative with strong performances.
Asif Ali’s impactful portrayal of a migrant’s struggles and compassion.
An important social message about parenting, ADHD, and acceptance.
Family-friendly viewing that resonates across age groups.
Though it struggled to draw large crowds during its theatrical run, Sarkeet has the potential to find its rightful audience on OTT. With a heartfelt story, an impressive cast, and themes that matter, this film promises to be a moving experience.
Mark your calendars for September 26, 2025, and stream Sarkeet exclusively on Manorama Max.
