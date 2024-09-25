Entertainment

Scam 2019: New Assamese Web Series to Hit OTT Platform Red Cinemas 18+ This Year

Official Poster of 'Scam 2019' Unveiled; Trailer to Drop During Diwali.
The much-anticipated web series "Scam 2019," set to be released later this year, unveiled its official poster in Guwahati today. The fictional series revolves around a corrupt officer, initially appointed to protect the identity and culture of a community, who instead becomes embroiled in a massive scam that leads to significant financial losses and a crisis of identity in the state.

At the poster release event, producer Aabhijeet Sharma shared, "We are glad to launch the poster of our upcoming web series 'Scam 2019.' The official trailer will be released during Diwali, and the series is expected to debut by the end of the year on the OTT platform Red Cinemas 18+."

Red Cinemas, the first 18+ Assamese OTT platform, will release the series with multilingual subtitles, targeting not just regional viewers but also national and international audiences, including those in Bangladesh and the Middle East. The series will be available for just Rs. 50.

The star-studded cast includes veteran Assamese actor Jatin Bora, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Maytrayee Goswami, Manik Roy, Bhabesh Das, Yankee Parasar, Arsana Pujari, Hiemakshi Borah, and RK. The series is directed by RK, with a story by and produced by Aabhijeet Sharma. The screenplay and dialogues are by Bhaskar Deka, cinematography by Bitul Das, editing by Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, and music by Rideep Das.

