Web Series “NRC Scam 2019- The Hazla Story” on Cards, Guess the Producer?

Almost five years after the massive scam involving large-scale financial irregularities in the process of preparing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Abhijeet Sharma, president of the Assam Public Works (APW) is now planning to produce a web series namely “NRC Scam 2019- The Hazla Story”.
The web series will portray the characters of the former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela and Abhijeet Sharma who is also the original petitioner in the Supreme Court which triggered the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) about seven years back.
Apart from Hajela and Sharma, the web series will also portray some more faces whose identities have not been revealed in order to avoid any kind of legal action.
Speaking exclusively to Pratidin Time, Abhijeet Sharma said, “The web series will be based on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India (CAG) on the update exercise of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. It will also highlight the role of former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela in the Supreme Court and how he was involved in the large-scale financial irregularities in the process of preparing NRC. The series will also have my character among others, however, the names of the characters will be changed. I also want to put it on record that former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela was one of the most corrupt IAS officers and thus, the web series will also carry some glimpses of his past scams.”
Sharma also stated that he had thought of approaching Jio Cinema for the OTT streaming service.
“The entire web series will be produced by me and not under the banner of APW. A press conference on the matter will be conducted by director RK and me very soon,” added Sharma.
Meanwhile, when asked about the locations, shooting schedules, scripting and casts of the web series, the producer has surprisingly refused from commenting further.