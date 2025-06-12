Scars of Beauty OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch the Brazilian Drama in India

Brazilian television has always held a distinct charm — intense emotions, layered characters, and gripping family sagas. Now, Indian audiences can experience the latest drama sensation straight from Brazil. Titled Scars of Beauty (originally Beleza Fatal), this high-voltage series is set to premiere on JioCinema (JioHotstar) on June 26, 2025.
Release Date and Platform
-
Streaming Platform: JioCinema (JioHotstar)
-
OTT Release Date: June 26, 2025
-
Language: Portuguese (with English subtitles)
-
Episodes: Season 1 includes 40 episodes
Plot Summary: Scars That Never Heal
Scars of Beauty dives deep into the emotional wreckage of betrayal, vengeance, and trauma. The story begins with a devastating fire that alters the life of young Sofia, played by Camila Queiroz. Her mother, Cléo, is wrongly convicted and imprisoned, thanks to a calculated betrayal by Sofia’s aunt, Lola (Camila Pitanga), driven by jealousy and malice.
Cléo’s mysterious death in prison leaves Sofia shattered and alone, but fate takes another turn when she is adopted by the Paixão family—wealthy, but fractured themselves after a failed cosmetic surgery puts their daughter Rebeca into a coma.
As Sofia grows up, she reinvents herself as Júlia Guimarães and returns to seek justice for her mother’s demise. But her journey is tangled in unresolved emotions, especially when she reunites with Gabriel, Lola’s son and her childhood love. What follows is a riveting battle of loyalties, secrets, and redemption.
Cast and Characters
-
Camila Queiroz as Sofia / Júlia Guimarães – The determined and scarred protagonist seeking justice.
-
Camila Pitanga as Lola – Sofia’s treacherous aunt, an antagonist you’ll love to hate.
-
Giovanna Antonelli as Elvira Paixão – Matriarch of the family that adopts Sofia.
-
Ana Beatriz Nogueira, Rafael Losso, and Bruno Montaleone – In key supporting roles.
Each character is richly layered, with no clear heroes or villains—everyone carries both wounds and guilt.
Behind the Scenes: Strong Creators, Bold Vision
The mastermind behind Scars of Beauty is Raphael Montes, known for the critically acclaimed Good Morning, Verônica. He brings his signature blend of suspense, psychological depth, and dramatic tension to this new venture.
Joining Montes is a talented writing team:
-
Mariana Torres
-
Victor Atherino
-
Manuela Cantuária
-
Rafael Souza-Ribeiro
The majority of the episodes are directed by Maria de Médicis, who took over after Joana Jabace exited the project. The series is shot across iconic Brazilian locations, including Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, adding authentic flair to the visual storytelling.
What to Expect
With its rich storyline spanning 40 episodes, Scars of Beauty promises plenty of drama, emotional twists, and moral dilemmas. It explores how trauma can shape a person’s path and how revenge can blur the lines between right and wrong. The slick production, haunting score, and fast-paced editing make it one of the most anticipated international series coming to Indian screens.
If you enjoy slow-burning revenge dramas with strong female leads and emotionally complex narratives, Scars of Beauty is a must-watch. Mark your calendars for June 26, 2025, and get ready to immerse yourself in this tale of betrayal, survival, and retribution.
