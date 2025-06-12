Subham OTT Release: Horror Comedy with a Twist – Samantha’s Digital Debut as Director

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping into new territory with Subham, a Telugu horror comedy that not only marks her debut as a producer but also as a director. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, known for Mail, the film initially had a modest box office run, but post-release promotions and strong word-of-mouth turned it into a profitable venture.

Advertisment

Now, as it gears up for its OTT release, Subham promises a fresh digital experience with additional content, including deleted scenes featuring Samantha herself.

When & Where to Watch

OTT Release Date: June 13, 2025

Platforms: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Telugu (initially)

Cast & Crew

Lead Cast:

Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Shrinivas, Shravani

Technical Team: Director: Praveen Kandregula Cinematography: Mridul Sujit Sen Production Design: Ram Charan Tej Editor: Dharmendra Kakarla Story: Vasanth Mariganti Music Composer: Clinton Cerejo Background Score: Vivek Sagar

Special Appearance: Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Cameo)

Storyline: A Haunting at 9 PM

Subham is set in the small village of Bheemli and revolves around Srinu, a humble cable operator whose life takes a bizarre turn. His wife, along with several other women in the village, begins to act possessed every night at exactly 9 PM while watching a popular television serial.

With fear and curiosity mounting, Srinu and his friends embark on a comical yet creepy journey to uncover the mystery behind these supernatural occurrences. The film expertly blends horror and humor while delivering a strong social message, especially directed at female empowerment and media influence.

What’s New on OTT?

The digital version of Subham comes with exclusive deleted scenes, particularly ones featuring Samantha’s character. These scenes delve deeper into her cameo’s backstory and include a humorous segment that was not part of the theatrical release. The addition is expected to heighten audience interest and engagement, especially among Samantha’s fans.

Theatrical Journey & Samantha’s Role

Despite featuring a fresh cast and a relatively unknown director, Subham received positive critical acclaim. However, it opened to a lukewarm response at the box office, collecting under ₹60 lakhs on day one. Samantha, leveraging her star power, went on an aggressive promotional spree, resulting in a turnaround. The film, made on a ₹10 crore budget, eventually grossed over ₹20 crore, marking it a profitable venture.

Encouraged by this success, Samantha is reportedly planning to back more content-driven, low-budget films in the future.

Targeting Family Viewers

The unique blend of chills and chuckles in Subham makes it an ideal choice for family audiences. Its quirky premise, combined with an emotional core and social commentary, aligns well with OTT viewing patterns where family-friendly content thrives.

More Samantha Films to Stream

If you’re a fan of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, several of her earlier works are also available for streaming on OTTplay Premium, including:

Ye Maaya Chesave

Auto Nagar Surya

Theri

A Aa

Subham is more than just another horror comedy—it’s a milestone in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career, showcasing her abilities as both a producer and director. With the inclusion of never-before-seen scenes and the film’s clever storyline, its OTT release is bound to attract a wider audience.

Also Read:

Akhanda 2 Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s High-Octane Action Sparks Mixed Reactions Online