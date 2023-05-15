Scoop: Trailer Out For Hansal Mehta's Netflix Series

The trailer for Hansal Mehta's Netflix series Scoop is now released. Based on the true story of a journalist Jagruti Pathak, starring Karishma Tanna in the role.
The suspenseful teaser depicted society's rush to judgment as Jagruti, a headline-writing journalist, finds herself stuck between the police, the underworld, and the media.
On Monday, filmmaker Hansal Mehta released the intriguing trailer for his upcoming web series "Scoop" in an effort to build curiosity in fans' interest.
Taking to Instagram, Hansal after the teaser treated fans with a trailer of the series. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Our labour of love #Scoop. Here’s the trailer. Try it.”
The suspenseful teaser depicted society's rush to judgment as Jagruti, a headline-writing journalist, finds herself stuck between the police, the underworld, and the media. A single phone call starts a series of events.
'Scoop,' based on Jigna Vora's book 'Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison,' is billed as a character drama that follows Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist, on her journey. Her world is turned upside down when she is charged with the heinous murder of a colleague journalist, Jaideb Sen, and ends up in a prison cell with individuals she formerly covered.
The first season, created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, will follow crime journalist Jagruti Pathak. When she is charged with the murder of a colleague journalist while pursuing a career-defining story, she finds herself caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media.
Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the human drama featureswith Prosenjit Chatterjee.
Speaking about creating the first season of Scoop, director and co-creator Hansal Mehta said, “As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In Scoop, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post-truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show. All of this would not have been possible without Netflix and Matchbox Shots who nurtured our deep dive into the personal and professional world of Jagruti Pathak, allowing our vision to blossom. With Netflix, the process of creation is always exciting and collaborative. Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further.”
Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content – Netflix India said, “Scoop brings to life the high stakes world of crime reporting through a dynamic and driven journalist, Jagruti Pathak. Inspired by real events, it’s a powerful, untold story of the unexpected cost of ambition that can make a victim out of a winner in a second. Partnering and enabling the vision and genius of Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and collaborating with Matchbox Shots has been a great ride. Scoop with its powerhouse performances and bingeable drama will be a defining series for all audiences in India.”
Adding to this, Producer Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots said, “Matchbox Shots is thrilled to collaborate with Netflix once more. After the success of Monica, O My Darling, Scoop will be our first series and we are excited to bring our best work to the service. We believe in the power of storytelling to inspire and move audiences. With our passion for creating original content, Hansal Mehta’s epic storytelling and Netflix’s reach, we are confident that Scoop will capture the hearts and minds of viewers around the world.”
The series will be streaming on Netflix from June 2.