Secret Stories: Roslin OTT Release Date and Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch the Malayalam Psychological Thriller

The Malayalam psychological thriller Secret Stories: Roslin is set to make a strong digital debut, offering viewers an unsettling story that blurs the line between nightmares and reality. Headlined by Sanjana Dipu and backed by the creative vision of Jeethu Joseph, the six-episode series promises suspense, emotional intensity and a chilling mystery.
Secret Stories: Roslin OTT Release Date and Platform
Secret Stories: Roslin will premiere on February 27, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar in India.
All six episodes of the series will be released simultaneously, making it ideal for weekend binge-watching. To stream the series, viewers will need an active JioHotstar subscription.
The show marks one of the first major Malayalam web series releases of 2026 and is expected to draw significant attention from thriller enthusiasts.
Secret Stories: Roslin Streaming Languages
Although originally produced in Malayalam, the series will also be available in multiple dubbed versions to reach a wider audience. Apart from Malayalam, viewers can watch the show in:
Tamil
Telugu
Kannada
Hindi
Bengali
Marathi
This multilingual rollout expands its accessibility across regional markets.
Secret Stories: Roslin Plot: A Nightmare That Turns Real
Based on a story by Vinayak Sasikumar, the series revolves around Roslin, a troubled teenager portrayed by Sanjana Dipu.
Roslin is haunted by recurring nightmares in which a mysterious green-eyed stranger named Jerry silently stalks her. With each passing night, the dreams grow darker and more disturbing. However, the real terror begins when Jerry appears in her real life as a guest in her family home.
While Roslin’s parents are charmed by the seemingly polite and composed visitor, she becomes increasingly convinced that he is hiding something sinister. As the boundaries between dreams and reality begin to blur, Roslin must fight to expose his true nature before it is too late.
The psychological drama unfolds through mounting tension, paranoia and emotional conflict, leading to a startling revelation that challenges everything Roslin believes.
Secret Stories: Roslin Cast and Characters
The series features a compelling ensemble cast:
Sanjana Dipu as Roslin
Meena as Shobha, Roslin’s mother
Vineeth as John, Roslin’s father
Hakkim Shahjahan as Jerry, the mysterious green-eyed stranger
Supporting roles are played by:
Anishma Anilkumar
T. G. Ravi
Shankar Ramakrishnan
Aroop Sivadas
The presence of Meena, widely recognized for her role in the Drishyam franchise, adds depth and familiarity to the family dynamic at the heart of the story.
Why Secret Stories: Roslin Is a Must-Watch Psychological Thriller
Secret Stories: Roslin stands out for its eerie premise and slow-burn storytelling. Instead of relying on jump scares or spectacle, the series builds tension gradually through atmosphere, character psychology and emotional conflict.
The show explores themes such as:
Fear and instinct
Trust within families
The fragility of perception
The blurred boundary between imagination and reality
With its haunting narrative and character-driven suspense, the series is designed to keep viewers questioning what is real and what is imagined until the very end.
Secret Stories: Roslin begins streaming on JioHotstar from February 27, 2026, with all six episodes available at launch. For fans of psychological thrillers that linger long after the credits roll, this Malayalam series is worth adding to your watchlist.
