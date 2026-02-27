Accused OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot and Streaming Details: All About Konkona Sen Sharma’s Psychological Thriller

The much-anticipated psychological drama Accused is finally set for its digital premiere, bringing together powerhouse performer Konkona Sen Sharma and rising talent Pratibha Ranta in a gripping story about power, perception and public judgment. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Karan Johar, the film promises a layered narrative that delves into ethical grey areas and societal biases.
When and Where to Watch Accused Online
Accused will premiere on February 27, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The film will be available for streaming in India and internationally, marking one of the key highlights of Netflix’s early 2026 content slate.
With growing anticipation around its subject matter and performances, Accused is expected to generate significant conversation upon release.
Accused Plot: A Psychological Drama About Allegations and Public Perception
Accused centers on Dr. Geetika, portrayed by Konkona Sen Sharma, who is the youngest Head of Department at a reputed hospital. She is widely respected for her professional excellence and is known as a celebrated LGBTQ-supportive gynaecologist. Ambitious and accomplished, Geetika has her sights set on becoming the Dean.
However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she is suddenly accused of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Anonymous claims begin to surface, rapidly shifting public opinion against her. Once praised for her stellar record, she is now labelled a predator, and her career, reputation and personal relationships begin to unravel.
As investigations intensify and scrutiny mounts, the narrative keeps viewers questioning what is truth and what is assumption. The film also explores the emotional toll on Geetika’s marriage, as her wife is forced to confront a painful dilemma: stand by her partner amid widespread condemnation or succumb to mounting external pressure.
Blending courtroom tension with intimate character study, Accused examines how quickly society constructs narratives—often before facts are fully established.
Accused Cast and Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast led by:
Konkona Sen Sharma as Dr. Geetika
Pratibha Ranta as her daughter
In pivotal supporting roles, the film includes:
Sukant Goel
Aditya Nanda
Mashhoor Amrohi
Monica Mahendru
Kallirroi Tziafeta
Christopher Jones
Keshav Bhardwaj
Barbara Blum
Produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film benefits from a cast capable of navigating emotionally complex and morally layered material.
Themes Explored in Accused: Power, Ethics and Moral Ambiguity
According to the makers, Accused is not just a courtroom or investigative drama. It is a character-driven psychological thriller that explores:
The fragile nature of reputation
Power dynamics within institutions
Moral ambiguity in high-stakes situations
The impact of public opinion and media narratives
The personal cost of allegations in professional spaces
What sets the film apart is its focus on a queer protagonist navigating a crisis in the workplace. By placing a respected medical professional at the center of serious allegations, the narrative challenges viewers to reflect on how quickly societal judgment can escalate.
Rather than relying solely on legal drama tropes, the film adopts an intimate and personal lens, examining how accusations ripple through family, relationships and identity.
Why Accused Is Generating Buzz Ahead of Its OTT Premiere
While Netflix’s 2026 lineup features multiple high-profile releases, Accused stands out for its layered storytelling and strong performances. The teaser, released earlier this month, sparked conversations for its tense atmosphere and emotionally charged moments.
Industry observers note that the film’s character-driven suspense and nuanced treatment of sensitive themes make it one of the most anticipated psychological dramas of the year.
With its world premiere set for February 27, 2026, Accused is poised to become a thought-provoking addition to the streaming platform’s original film catalogue.
Viewers can catch the drama unfold exclusively on Netflix and witness how Dr. Geetika’s life changes when admiration turns into accusation overnight.
