Seema Biswas Starrer Chalti Rahe Zindagi's Trailer Released

Director Aarti S. Bagdi commented on the film, stating, "With 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi', we set out to capture a unique moment in time that touched us all. The pandemic forced us to pause, reflect, and often confront truths we had long ignored. Through the intertwined stories of our characters, we explore how crisis can bring out both the best and the most challenging aspects of human nature. This film is a tribute to the strength of every human out there and the bonds that connect us, even when physically apart. I am confident that audiences will see a bit of themselves in these characters and find inspiration in their journeys."