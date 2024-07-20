Seema Biswas Starrer Chalti Rahe Zindagi's Trailer Released

The trailer for the lockdown drama 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' was released on Thursday, providing a glimpse into the lives of three families living in a housing complex during the pandemic-induced lockdown.
The film delves into how the lockdown unveils hidden truths and tests the strength of relationships, focusing on Krishna Bhagat, a local bread supplier whose daily rounds connect the families. As the pandemic worsens, their lives unravel in three dramatic phases, revealing secrets, financial struggles, and familial tensions.
Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, Shakir Khan, and Rohandeep Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Seema Biswas, Manjari Fadnnis, Siddhant Kapoor, Trimala Adhikari, Rohit Khandelwal, Indraneil Sengupta, and Barkha Sengupta.
Director Aarti S. Bagdi commented on the film, stating, "With 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi', we set out to capture a unique moment in time that touched us all. The pandemic forced us to pause, reflect, and often confront truths we had long ignored. Through the intertwined stories of our characters, we explore how crisis can bring out both the best and the most challenging aspects of human nature. This film is a tribute to the strength of every human out there and the bonds that connect us, even when physically apart. I am confident that audiences will see a bit of themselves in these characters and find inspiration in their journeys."
Seema Biswas, who plays the character Leela, shared her thoughts on the film, saying, "Playing Leela in 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' was a deeply moving experience. This film beautifully captures the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people during extraordinary times. I am hoping viewers will find a piece of themselves in these characters and their journeys."
'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' is set to release on July 26 on ZEE5.