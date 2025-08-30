September 2025 all New OTT Releases: Inspector Zende To Dhadak 2, Here’s What to Watch This Month

September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases across genres, featuring crime thrillers, romance, supernatural mysteries, and drama. Viewers can stream new titles on major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, Z5, and JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar). Highlights include Manoj Bajpayee as a real-life cop in Inspector Zende, Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar in Maalik, and the second part of Wednesday Season 2.
Latest OTT Releases This September 2025
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
|English
|Netflix
|Sept. 3
|Dark, Horror, Supernatural
|Pokémon Concierge Season 2
|Japanese
|Netflix
|Sept. 4
|Animation, Fantasy
|Maalik
|Hindi
|Prime Video
|Sept. 5
|Crime, Thriller
|Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan
|Hindi
|Z5
|Sept. 5
|Romance
|Inspector Zende
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Sept. 5
|Crime, Thriller
|Saiyaara
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Sept. 12
|Romance, Drama
|Task
|English
|JioHotstar
|Sept. 8
|Suspense, Thriller
|The Morning Show
|English
|Apple TV+
|Sept. 17
|Drama
|The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Sept. 18
|Drama
|Dhadak 2
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Sept. 26 (tentative)
|Drama
|The Paper
|English
|JioHotstar
|Sept. 4
|Sitcom
New OTT Releases This September
Shows Streaming on Netflix
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
Release Date: Sept. 3, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Dark, Horror, Supernatural
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie
Synopsis: Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy to uncover dark secrets and investigate a murder spree linked to a 25-year-old mystery.
Pokémon Concierge Season 2
Release Date: Sept. 4, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animation, Fantasy
Cast: Non, Ai Fairouz, Eita Okuno
Synopsis: The magical adventures of Pokémon continue with new characters and challenges in this animated fantasy series.
Inspector Zende
Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar
Synopsis: Based on a real-life manhunt, Inspector Zende follows a determined cop (Bajpayee) tracking an absconding prisoner (Jim Sarbh) in a gripping thriller.
Saiyaara
Release Date: Sept. 12, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Synopsis: A romantic drama about love, misunderstandings, and emotional journeys between two young individuals.
Dhadak 2
Release Date: Sept. 26, 2025 (tentative)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri
Synopsis: A continuation of the Dhadak story exploring new relationships, family dynamics, and emotional conflicts.
The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Release Date: Sept. 18, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Cast: Cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Salman Khan; Directed by Aryan Khan
Synopsis: A fun Bollywood drama featuring major stars in cameo appearances, highlighting the entertainment industry’s glitz and drama.
Shows Streaming on Prime Video
Maalik
Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Manushi Chhillar
Synopsis: A gripping crime thriller showcasing a complex cat-and-mouse chase between law enforcement and a criminal mastermind.
Shows Streaming on Zee5
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan
Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025
Platform: Z5
Genre: Romance
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor
Synopsis: A heartwarming romance about Jahaan, a visually impaired musician, and Saba, an actress, who meet on a train and form a deep connection.
Shows Streaming on JioHotstar
Task
Release Date: Sept. 8, 2025
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Suspense, Thriller
Cast: Mark Ruffalo
Synopsis: A suspense-driven thriller following a high-stakes investigation with shocking twists.
The Paper
Release Date: Sept. 4, 2025
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Sitcom
Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore
Synopsis: A humorous take on office life and workplace antics, offering plenty of laughs and relatable situations.
Shows Streaming on Apple TV+
The Morning Show
Release Date: Sept. 17, 2025
Platform: Apple TV+
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon
Synopsis: The intense drama behind morning television unfolds, revealing personal and professional conflicts among anchors.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Month
Inspector Zende – Manoj Bajpayee leads a thrilling manhunt in this real-life inspired crime drama.
Maalik – Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar deliver gripping performances in a high-stakes thriller.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 – Dark, twisted mysteries return with Jenna Ortega’s unforgettable portrayal of Wednesday Addams.
