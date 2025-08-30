September 2025 all New OTT Releases: Inspector Zende To Dhadak 2, Here’s What to Watch This Month

September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases across genres, featuring crime thrillers, romance, supernatural mysteries, and drama. Viewers can stream new titles on major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, Z5, and JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar). Highlights include Manoj Bajpayee as a real-life cop in Inspector Zende, Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar in Maalik, and the second part of Wednesday Season 2.

Shows Streaming on Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2



Release Date: Sept. 3, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Dark, Horror, Supernatural

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie

Synopsis: Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy to uncover dark secrets and investigate a murder spree linked to a 25-year-old mystery.

Pokémon Concierge Season 2

Release Date: Sept. 4, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Cast: Non, Ai Fairouz, Eita Okuno

Synopsis: The magical adventures of Pokémon continue with new characters and challenges in this animated fantasy series.

Inspector Zende

Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar

Synopsis: Based on a real-life manhunt, Inspector Zende follows a determined cop (Bajpayee) tracking an absconding prisoner (Jim Sarbh) in a gripping thriller.

Saiyaara

Release Date: Sept. 12, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Synopsis: A romantic drama about love, misunderstandings, and emotional journeys between two young individuals.

Dhadak 2

Release Date: Sept. 26, 2025 (tentative)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Synopsis: A continuation of the Dhadak story exploring new relationships, family dynamics, and emotional conflicts.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Release Date: Sept. 18, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Cast: Cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Salman Khan; Directed by Aryan Khan

Synopsis: A fun Bollywood drama featuring major stars in cameo appearances, highlighting the entertainment industry’s glitz and drama.

Shows Streaming on Prime Video

Maalik

Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Manushi Chhillar

Synopsis: A gripping crime thriller showcasing a complex cat-and-mouse chase between law enforcement and a criminal mastermind.

Shows Streaming on Zee5

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025

Platform: Z5

Genre: Romance

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor

Synopsis: A heartwarming romance about Jahaan, a visually impaired musician, and Saba, an actress, who meet on a train and form a deep connection.

Shows Streaming on JioHotstar

Task

Release Date: Sept. 8, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Cast: Mark Ruffalo

Synopsis: A suspense-driven thriller following a high-stakes investigation with shocking twists.

The Paper

Release Date: Sept. 4, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Sitcom

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore

Synopsis: A humorous take on office life and workplace antics, offering plenty of laughs and relatable situations.

Shows Streaming on Apple TV+

The Morning Show

Release Date: Sept. 17, 2025

Platform: Apple TV+

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

Synopsis: The intense drama behind morning television unfolds, revealing personal and professional conflicts among anchors.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Month

Inspector Zende – Manoj Bajpayee leads a thrilling manhunt in this real-life inspired crime drama. Maalik – Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar deliver gripping performances in a high-stakes thriller. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 – Dark, twisted mysteries return with Jenna Ortega’s unforgettable portrayal of Wednesday Addams.

