Shah Rukh Khan Injured While Shooting In US, Undergoes Surgery

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was injured while shooting on the sets in the United States of America, several media reports claimed on Tuesday.
According to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan, who was in the US due to his professional commitments, hurt his nose in an accident while shooting on the sets.
Following the injury he was immediately rushed to a hospital with a bleeding nose and had to undergo a minor surgery, according to reports.
However, the team of doctors attending the actor told that it was a minor injury and there was nothing to worry about.
Since then, SRK has returned to India and is resting at his residence, Mannat.
It may be noted that this is not the first time that SRK has had a brush with injuries while shooting with the actor previously hurting his back, knee, ribs and arms.