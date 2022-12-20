Entertainment

Upcoming Movies of Shahrukh Khan in 2023 & 2024: Budget, Cast, Trailer

Upcoming Movies of Shahrukh Khan in 2023 & 2024: Budget, Cast, Trailer
Movie-goers have definitely missed seeing Shahrukh Khan on the silver screen for a very long time. The last couple of his releases haven’t done well at the box office. However, we don’t doubt his talent at all.

Now that Pathan is all set to release in January 2023, his fans can’t keep calm. His look for the movie has been revealed through the trailer and the music video of “Besharam Rang” song. Sharukh fans are curious to find out more about the film as King Khan looks very fit and muscular. 

Without any releases since a very long period, fans have high hopes from the upcoming movies of Shahrukh Khan, scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

Pathaan

Budget: 100+ crores

Release Date: 25th january 2023

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone

Director: Manish Sharma

Producer: Aditya Chopra

Jawan


Budget: 100+ crores

Release Date: 2nd June 2023

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Nayanthara

Director: Atlee Kumar

Producer: Red Chillies Entertainment

Dunki

Budget: N/A

Release Date: 22 Dec 2023

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Nayanthara

Director: Atlee Kumar

Producer: Red Chillies Entertainment

Hey Ram (remake)

Budget: N/A

Release Date: 2nd June 2023

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Producer: Red Chillies Ent. Jio Studio, Rajkumar Hirani Films

Operation Khukhri


Budget: N/A

Release Date: 2nd June 2023

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, (More stars yet to be announced)

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Producer: Sunita Gowariker, Gauri Khan


According to reports, Shahrukh Khan will also be cast in the next projects of directors like Rahul Dholakia and Shimit Amin. Although nothing significant has been posted online about these projects, we hope to see more of Shahrukh.  

