Upcoming Movies of Shahrukh Khan in 2023 & 2024: Budget, Cast, Trailer

Movie-goers have definitely missed seeing Shahrukh Khan on the silver screen for a very long time. The last couple of his releases haven’t done well at the box office. However, we don’t doubt his talent at all.

Now that Pathan is all set to release in January 2023, his fans can’t keep calm. His look for the movie has been revealed through the trailer and the music video of “Besharam Rang” song. Sharukh fans are curious to find out more about the film as King Khan looks very fit and muscular.

Without any releases since a very long period, fans have high hopes from the upcoming movies of Shahrukh Khan, scheduled for 2023 and 2024.