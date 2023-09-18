SRK Sends Silver Salute to Guwahati Grannies for 'Jawan' Love Amid Box Office Boom!

Directed by ace filmmaker Atlee, 'Jawan' has been a massive success, breaking box office records across the country and becoming a topic of discussion and admiration. The film's gripping storyline, coupled with SRK’s dynamic performance, has struck a chord with audiences, making it a must-watch for cinema enthusiasts.

According to analysts, ‘Jawan’ has entered the Rs 800 crore club at the worldwide box office as of September 18.