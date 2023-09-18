SRK Sends Silver Salute to Guwahati Grannies for 'Jawan' Love Amid Box Office Boom!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took a moment to extend his heartfelt gratitude to the elderly women residing in an old age home in Guwahati who recently watched his blockbuster movie 'Jawan' in a local theatre.
SRK’s high-octane action-packed film ‘Jawan’ outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It continues to smash box office records and the presence of the elderly women in the cinema hall has touched the actor's heart.
The special outing was organized by a fan club in Guwahati for the elderly women of the old age home, making it a memorable experience for everyone involved.
Posting a video of their trip, the fan club wrote on ‘X’, “Women of all ages love SRK Just look at these smiling ladies from an Old Age Home in #Guwahati watching Jawan.”
Shah Rukh Khan, who is quite active on ‘X’ and often interacts with fans, retweeted the video and wrote, “Thank u and big hug to each of them…. Glad I can bring a smile to their faces through my movies!!!! Guwahati, please convey my love and immense gratitude to them!!!”
Directed by ace filmmaker Atlee, 'Jawan' has been a massive success, breaking box office records across the country and becoming a topic of discussion and admiration. The film's gripping storyline, coupled with SRK’s dynamic performance, has struck a chord with audiences, making it a must-watch for cinema enthusiasts.
According to analysts, ‘Jawan’ has entered the Rs 800 crore club at the worldwide box office as of September 18.