Shahid Kapoor turns 42 today! Here are the top 10 movies of Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has been entertaining us for quite some time now with his fantastic dance routines and impeccable acting skills. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Although he is from a movie background, it took him a while to get proper recognition and respect as an actor. When he entered Bollywood for the first time, he looked extremely young. He was typecast in roles that were too juvenile for him. Despite that, he had a lot of fans. However, he has recently risen to prominence as one of the industry's most successful actors. His varied filmography is a testament to his versatility as an actor. Now that he's getting the lead in films with meaty plots, he’s doing great as an actor.
Shahid Kapoor’s web series “Farzi” released last week and he has won us all over again. Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor) was abandoned by his father and raised by his maternal grandfather, leading to a deep-seated resentment towards the world. Other than his best friend Firoz (played by Bhuvan Arora) and his grandfather (played by Amol Palekar), he has no one he considers his own. When he starts making and selling paintings for little money, he eventually turns to a life of crime to help his grandfather's publication, Kranti. As he becomes involved in the world of counterfeit money, he discovers his talent for designing fake currency notes.The web series explores the topic of counterfeit money in great detail, from the technical aspects of creating fake notes to their distribution in the economy. We hope you will check the series out to see for yourself.
Lastly, since today happens to be the birthday of the brilliant actor, we are counting down on the top 10 movies of Shahid Kapoor.
Shahid entered the movie industry with Ishq Vishq. Ishq Vishq was a smashing success because its storyline resonated with a younger demographic. The young people in the crowd couldn't help but notice how cute Shahid was. In fact, it was the typical cliched Bollywood love story that propelled him to stardom.
The movie “Vivah” featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, another fantastic actor. It shows the story of a guy who falls in love with a girl arranged by his family for his arranged wedding. Several reviewers noted that the film's success was due in large part to the actors' ability to make their characters believable. His performance as a shy but devoted lover was well-received.
The humor of Shahid Kapoor was heavily emphasized in this movie. This movie had audiences in splits with its fantastic performances, brilliant ensemble, and impeccable comic timing. Shahid's character was portrayed as dumb and deaf. The film's varied comedic situations made for a fun viewing experience and served as a platform for Shahid Kapoor to demonstrate his versatility.
When people think of Jab We Met, they think of one of the most iconic movies of all time. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who he dated in real life, played his on-screen love interest. His film became an enormous commercial success and catapulted him to fame. He played the part of a shy but unwavering business mogul with total conviction. The film, which is widely regarded as one of the best romantic comedies ever made, showcased his acting chops and his chemistry with co-star Kareena.
Shahid had a dual role in this film, with co-star Priyanka Chopra. He has proven in this film once again that his talents extend far beyond his chiseled physique, stunning good looks, and insanely impressive dance skills. His acting skills are vastly underrated, and Vishal Bhardwaj helped bring out those latent qualities.
Bollywood and its signature masala films are one of a kind. With Prabhudeva at the helm, this masala film is guaranteed to be a fun time for the whole family. Everything about the film—Shahid Kapoor's new accent, his role as a less-than-classy character, the bright colors, and the booming music—came together to make for a terrifically enjoyable experience. It starred him and Sonakshi Sinha and was a smashing success.
Shakespeare's Hamlet was updated for modern audiences in this version. Shahid gave a stellar performance in the lead role created for him, which took place in Kashmir. One of his most significant films, he put in countless hours to perfect his portrayal of the role. His co-star in this movie is Shraddha Kapoor. He proved once again that he can convincingly inhabit any role that is written for him.
The actor Shahid surprised everyone with his range. A chance at stardom presented itself to him in the form of this film, and he made the most of it. His performance as a rock star was spot-on, giving film critics yet another reason to gush over his acting chops. There's a lot more potential in his acting and a wide range of roles for him to take on. In spite of this, the film helped him establish himself as a serious actor and earn widespread acclaim.
Although Shahid did not have the lead role in this film, he still made the most of his limited screen time to show off his acting chops. His portrayal of a polite monarch was spot on. Even in a supporting role, he proved his worth, and his performance as Maharawal Ratan Singh was seamless. He looked absolutely stunning and perfectly embodied the character of a king in this masterpiece.
Kabir Singh was a really controversial movie because of its misogynistic themes. Many people criticized it, but Shahid got a lot of appreciation for his acting. The songs from this movie were also among the year's biggest chartbusters. Overall, this film is one of the most successful in his career, and he has no regrets about it.