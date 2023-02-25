Shahid Kapoor turns 42 today! Here are the top 10 movies of Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has been entertaining us for quite some time now with his fantastic dance routines and impeccable acting skills. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Although he is from a movie background, it took him a while to get proper recognition and respect as an actor. When he entered Bollywood for the first time, he looked extremely young. He was typecast in roles that were too juvenile for him. Despite that, he had a lot of fans. However, he has recently risen to prominence as one of the industry's most successful actors. His varied filmography is a testament to his versatility as an actor. Now that he's getting the lead in films with meaty plots, he’s doing great as an actor.

Shahid Kapoor’s web series “Farzi” released last week and he has won us all over again. Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor) was abandoned by his father and raised by his maternal grandfather, leading to a deep-seated resentment towards the world. Other than his best friend Firoz (played by Bhuvan Arora) and his grandfather (played by Amol Palekar), he has no one he considers his own. When he starts making and selling paintings for little money, he eventually turns to a life of crime to help his grandfather's publication, Kranti. As he becomes involved in the world of counterfeit money, he discovers his talent for designing fake currency notes.The web series explores the topic of counterfeit money in great detail, from the technical aspects of creating fake notes to their distribution in the economy. We hope you will check the series out to see for yourself.

Lastly, since today happens to be the birthday of the brilliant actor, we are counting down on the top 10 movies of Shahid Kapoor.