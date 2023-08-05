Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against TMKOC producer Asit Modi

Shailesh Lodha, who played the popular character of Taarak Mehta in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) for 14 years, has emerged victorious in his legal battle against the producer of the show, Asit Modi.
The actor had filed a lawsuit against Asit for not clearing his dues for a year, amounting to Rs 1.05 crore. The verdict came out in May this year and Asit was ordered to pay Shailesh the full amount by way of demand draft.
Shailesh quit TMKOC in April 2022 and approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the clearance of his dues under section 9 of the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The matter was settled between the parties as per the consent terms by the counsel for the parties through a virtual hearing.
Shailesh, who is also a renowned poet and writer, said that he was happy with the verdict and grateful to the NCLT. He said that his fight was never about the money, but about seeking justice and self-respect.
According to media reports, he also revealed that Asit had tried to make him sign some papers with certain clauses to clear his dues, which he refused to do. He said that he did not bow down to the arm-twisting and stood up for his rights.
Shailesh also shared how his fight had helped another actor from the show, who had not been paid for over three years. He said that after he filed the suit, the actor was called by the production house and paid his dues. He said that the actor thanked him for his courage and support.
Shailesh has never spoken at length about the reasons behind his exit from TMKOC, which is one of the longest-running and most-loved shows on Indian television. He said that he had moved on from the show and was focusing on his other projects.